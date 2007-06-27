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Poster of Transformers
7.7
Transformers - trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Transformers
7.7

Transformers

, 2007
Transformers
USA / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Transformers
7.7
Transformers - trailer 2
Transformers  trailer 2

Synopsis

An ancient struggle between two Cybertronian races, the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons, comes to Earth, with a clue to the ultimate power held by a teenager.

Cast

Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf
Megan Fox
Megan Fox
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel
Rachael Taylor
Rachael Taylor
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
Director Michael Bay
Writer Roberto Orci, Alex Kurtzman, John Rogers
Composer Steve Jablonsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 6 July 2007
World premiere 27 June 2007
Release date
4 July 2007 Russia UPI 12+
28 June 2007 Australia
4 July 2007 Belarus
18 July 2007 Brazil
2 July 2007 Bulgaria
11 July 2007 China
4 July 2007 Denmark
3 August 2007 Estonia
24 June 2009 France
31 July 2007 Germany
27 July 2007 Great Britain
12 July 2007 Greece
26 July 2007 Hong Kong
3 July 2007 Hungary
27 July 2007 Ireland
28 June 2007 Italy
4 July 2007 Kazakhstan
6 July 2007 Lithuania
20 July 2007 Mexico
4 July 2007 Netherlands
28 June 2007 New Zealand M
5 July 2007 Portugal
16 August 2007 Slovakia
16 August 2007 Slovenia
28 June 2007 South Korea
4 July 2007 Spain
4 July 2007 Sweden
27 June 2007 Thailand
2 July 2007 USA
4 July 2007 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $150,000,000
Worldwide Gross $709,709,780
Production Paramount Pictures, Dreamworks Pictures, Hasbro
Also known as
Transformers, Transformeri, Трансформеры, 變形金剛, Al-motahaveloon, Prime Directive, Robotrickim, Tabdil shavandegan, The Transformers, Toransufômâ, Transformeriai, Transformerid, Transformerji, Transformerlar, Transformers - Războiul lor în lumea noastră, Transformers: Le film, Transformers: Robot Đại Chiến, Transformers: The IMAX Experience, Transformers: The Movie 2, Трансформери, Трансформерси, Трансформърс, ट्रांसफॉर्मर्स: अंतरिक्ष का युद्ध, 트랜스포머, トランスフォーマー, 变形金刚

Film rating

7.7
Rate 229 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  644 In the Action genre  160 In the Adventure genre  160 In the Sci-Fi genre  94 In films of USA  424 In films of 2007  13

Film Trailers

All trailers
Transformers - trailer 2
Transformers Trailer 2
Transformers - trailer 1
Transformers Trailer 1
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Listen to the
soundtrack Transformers

Quotes

[last lines]
Optimus Prime With the All Spark gone, we cannot return life to our planet. And fate has yielded its reward: a new world to call home. We live among its people now, hiding in plain sight, but watching over them in secret, waiting, protecting. I have witnessed their capacity for courage, and though we are worlds apart, like us, there's more to them than meets the eye. I am Optimus Prime, and I send this message to any surviving Autobots taking refuge among the stars. We are here. We are waiting.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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