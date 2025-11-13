Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France

Rating of the best films produced in France

The Intouchables 8.7
1 The Intouchables
Comedy, Drama, Biography 2011, France
Rate
Tickets
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
2 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure 1991, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Léon: The Professional 8.6
3 Léon: The Professional
Drama, Thriller, Crime 1994, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Autumn Sonata 8.3
4 Autumn Sonata
Musical, Drama 1978, Sweden / France / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Cafarnaúm 8.3
5 Cafarnaúm
Drama 2018, Lebanon / France
Rate
Watch trailer
La Grande Illusion 8.3
6 La Grande Illusion
Drama, War 1937, France
Rate
The Count of Monte Cristo 8.2
7 The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, France
Rate
The Father 8.2
8 The Father
Drama 2020, Great Britain / France
Rate
The Fifth Element 8.1
9 The Fifth Element
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1997, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Taken 8.0
10 Taken
Thriller, Action 2008, France
Rate
La Dolce Vita 8.0
11 La Dolce Vita
Drama, Comedy 1959, Italy / France
Rate
Tickets
Mr. Nobody 8.0
12 Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Rate
Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La 8.0
13 Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La
Documentary, History 1928, France
Rate
Amélie 7.9
14 Amélie
Comedy, Romantic 2001, France / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Port of Shadows 7.9
15 Port of Shadows
Drama, Crime 1938, France
Rate
Christine 7.9
16 Christine
Drama 1937, France
Rate
Paddington 2 7.9
17 Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2017, Great Britain / France
Rate
Pride & Prejudice 7.8
18 Pride & Prejudice
Romantic, Drama 2005, France / Great Britain
Rate
The Artist 7.8
19 The Artist
Romantic 2011, France
Rate
Ma-ma 7.8
20 Ma-ma
Family, Fairy Tale, Musical 1976, USSR / France / Romania
Rate
Oceans 7.8
21 Oceans
Drama, Documentary 2009, France / Switzerland / Spain / Monaco
Rate
Source Code 7.8
22 Source Code
Drama, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / France
Rate
Monsieur Aznavour 7.7
23 Monsieur Aznavour
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Dunkirk 7.7
24 Dunkirk
Drama, War, History 2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
L'Atalante 7.7
25 L'Atalante
Drama, Romantic 1934, France
Rate
Tickets
Triplettes de Belleville, Les 7.7
26 Triplettes de Belleville, Les
Comedy, Animation 2003, France / Belgium / Canada / Great Britain / Latvia
Rate
Watch trailer
Mulholland Dr. 7.7
27 Mulholland Dr.
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2001, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Barber of Siberia 7.7
28 The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic 1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Rate
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer 7.7
29 Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama 2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
I Vitelloni 7.7
30 I Vitelloni
Drama 1953, Italy / France
Rate
Mars Express 7.7
31 Mars Express
Action, Animation, Detective 2023, France
Rate
Watch trailer
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
32 The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
Rate
Watch trailer
8½ 7.7
33
Drama 1963, Italy / France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The White Ribbon 7.7
34 The White Ribbon
Drama, War 2009, Austria / France / Germany / Italy
Rate
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
35 Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 1972, France / Italy / Spain
Rate
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
36 The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Biography, Drama 2007, France / USA
Rate
The Others 7.6
37 The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2001, Spain / France / USA
Rate
La Vie en Rose 7.6
38 La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical 2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
Spread Your Wings 7.6
39 Spread Your Wings
Adventure, Family 2019, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Two Is a Family 7.6
40 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
Rate
Dogville 7.6
41 Dogville
Thriller, Drama 2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Rate
Watch trailer
Angel-A 7.6
42 Angel-A
Romantic, Comedy 2005, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Jeanne du Barry 7.6
43 Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History 2023, France
Rate
Paddington in Peru 7.6
44 Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Anatomy of a Fall 7.6
45 Anatomy of a Fall
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, France
Rate
The Raid: Redemption 7.6
46 The Raid: Redemption
Action, Thriller, Crime 2011, Indonesia / USA / France
Rate
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie 7.6
47 Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Family, Animation 2023, USA / France / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
The Count of Monte Cristo 7.6
48 The Count of Monte Cristo
Drama, Romantic, Adventure 1954, France / Italy
Rate
Blue Is the Warmest Color 7.5
49 Blue Is the Warmest Color
Drama, Romantic 2013, France
Rate
The Illusionist 7.5
50 The Illusionist
Animation 2009, Great Britain / France
Rate
Billy Elliot 7.5
51 Billy Elliot
Drama, Comedy 2000, Great Britain / France
Rate
The Little Prince 7.5
52 The Little Prince
Animation, Fantasy 2015, France
Rate
The Professional 7.5
53 The Professional
Thriller, Action 1981, France
Rate
Loveless 7.5
54 Loveless
Drama 2017, Russia / France / Belgium / Germany
Rate
Leap! 7.5
55 Leap!
Animation, Family 2017, France / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Love Me If You Dare 7.5
56 Love Me If You Dare
Drama, Romantic 2003, France / Belgium
Rate
Paddington 7.4
57 Paddington
Family, Comedy, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
Rate
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan 7.4
58 The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan
Adventure 2023, France
Rate
The Taste of Things 7.4
59 The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic 2023, France
Rate
Wasabi 7.4
60 Wasabi
Adventure, Crime, Biography, Comedy 2001, France / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx 7.4
61 Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx
Animation, Adventure 2014, France
Rate
Youth 7.4
62 Youth
Drama 2015, Italy / France / Switzerland / Great Britain
Rate
Pirate Radio 7.4
63 Pirate Radio
Comedy 2009, Great Britain / Germany / France
Rate
The Ninth Gate 7.4
64 The Ninth Gate
Mystery, Horror, Thriller 1999, Spain / France / USA
Rate
Seven Years Bad Luck 7.3
65 Seven Years Bad Luck
Comedy 1921, USA / France
Rate
Black Box 7.3
66 Black Box
Thriller, Detective, Action 2021, France
Rate
Mr & Mme Adelman 7.3
67 Mr & Mme Adelman
Romantic, Comedy 2017, France / Belgium
Rate
Legend 7.3
68 Legend
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2015, Great Britain / France
Rate
99 Francs 7.3
69 99 Francs
Comedy 2007, France
Rate
Resident Evil 7.3
70 Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Rate
Graduation 7.3
71 Graduation
Drama 2016, Romania / France / Belgium
Rate
Lolita 7.3
72 Lolita
Romantic, Drama 1997, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Minions 2 7.2
73 Minions 2
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, USA / France / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
The Great Beauty 7.2
74 The Great Beauty
Comedy, Drama 2013, Italy / France
Rate
Tickets
The Killer 7.2
75 The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA / France
Rate
Silent Hill 7.2
76 Silent Hill
Horror, Thriller 2006, Canada / France
Rate
The Dreamers 7.2
77 The Dreamers
Adult, Drama 2003, France / Great Britain / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Dracula: A Love Tale 7.2
78 Dracula: A Love Tale
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror 2025, France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Asterix – The Secret Of The Magic Potion / Astérix: Le secret de la potion magique. 7.2
79 Asterix – The Secret Of The Magic Potion / Astérix: Le secret de la potion magique.
Animation 2018, France
Rate
The Wild Child 7.2
80 The Wild Child
Drama 1970, France
Rate
Coup de Chance 7.2
81 Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2023, France / USA
Rate
Tickets
When Fall Is Coming 7.2
82 When Fall Is Coming
Drama 2024, France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Paul 7.2
83 Paul
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2011, France / Great Britain / USA / Spain
Rate
Lost Highway 7.2
84 Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama 1997, USA / France
Rate
Tickets
Dobermann 7.2
85 Dobermann
Action 1997, France
Rate
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets 7.2
86 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2017, France
Rate
Zorro 7.2
87 Zorro
Comedy, Family, Western, Adventure 1975, France / Italy
Rate
Melancholia 7.2
88 Melancholia
Sci-Fi, Drama 2010, Germany / Sweden / Denmark / France / Italy
Rate
Heartbreaker 7.2
89 Heartbreaker
Comedy 2010, France / Monaco
Rate
From Paris with Love 7.2
90 From Paris with Love
Action 2009, France
Rate
Mia et le lion blanc / Mia and the White Lion 7.2
91 Mia et le lion blanc / Mia and the White Lion
Drama, Adventure 2018, France
Rate
My Crime 7.1
92 My Crime
Drama, Detective 2023, France
Rate
Tickets
Paris, je t aime 7.1
93 Paris, je t aime
Romantic 2006, Liechtenstein / Switzerland / Germany / France
Rate
The Factory 7.1
94 The Factory
Drama 2018, Russia / France
Rate
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert 7.1
95 Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert
Adventure 2023, France
Rate
Lost Illusions 7.1
96 Lost Illusions
Drama, History 2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
French Cancan 7.1
97 French Cancan
Musical, Comedy, Romantic 1954, France / Italy
Rate
Reset 7.1
98 Reset
Documentary 2015, France
Rate
It's Only the End of the World 7.1
99 It's Only the End of the World
Drama 2016, France / Canada
Rate
Vicky and Her Mystery 7.1
100 Vicky and Her Mystery
Adventure, Family 2021, France
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more