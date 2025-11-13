Menu
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
France
Rating of the best films produced in France
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.7
1
The Intouchables
Comedy, Drama, Biography
2011, France
Rate
Tickets
8.7
2
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure
1991, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.6
3
Léon: The Professional
Drama, Thriller, Crime
1994, France
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
4
Autumn Sonata
Musical, Drama
1978, Sweden / France / Germany
Rate
Tickets
8.3
5
Cafarnaúm
Drama
2018, Lebanon / France
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
6
La Grande Illusion
Drama, War
1937, France
Rate
8.2
7
The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, France
Rate
8.2
8
The Father
Drama
2020, Great Britain / France
Rate
8.1
9
The Fifth Element
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1997, France
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
10
Taken
Thriller, Action
2008, France
Rate
8.0
11
La Dolce Vita
Drama, Comedy
1959, Italy / France
Rate
Tickets
8.0
12
Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic
2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Rate
8.0
13
Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La
Documentary, History
1928, France
Rate
7.9
14
Amélie
Comedy, Romantic
2001, France / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
15
Port of Shadows
Drama, Crime
1938, France
Rate
7.9
16
Christine
Drama
1937, France
Rate
7.9
17
Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2017, Great Britain / France
Rate
7.8
18
Pride & Prejudice
Romantic, Drama
2005, France / Great Britain
Rate
7.8
19
The Artist
Romantic
2011, France
Rate
7.8
20
Ma-ma
Family, Fairy Tale, Musical
1976, USSR / France / Romania
Rate
7.8
21
Oceans
Drama, Documentary
2009, France / Switzerland / Spain / Monaco
Rate
7.8
22
Source Code
Drama, Sci-Fi
2011, USA / France
Rate
7.7
23
Monsieur Aznavour
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
24
Dunkirk
Drama, War, History
2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
25
L'Atalante
Drama, Romantic
1934, France
Rate
Tickets
7.7
26
Triplettes de Belleville, Les
Comedy, Animation
2003, France / Belgium / Canada / Great Britain / Latvia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
27
Mulholland Dr.
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2001, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
28
The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic
1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Rate
7.7
29
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama
2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
30
I Vitelloni
Drama
1953, Italy / France
Rate
7.7
31
Mars Express
Action, Animation, Detective
2023, France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
32
The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
33
8½
Drama
1963, Italy / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
34
The White Ribbon
Drama, War
2009, Austria / France / Germany / Italy
Rate
7.7
35
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
1972, France / Italy / Spain
Rate
7.7
36
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Biography, Drama
2007, France / USA
Rate
7.6
37
The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
2001, Spain / France / USA
Rate
7.6
38
La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical
2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
7.6
39
Spread Your Wings
Adventure, Family
2019, France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
40
Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic
2016, France / Great Britain
Rate
7.6
41
Dogville
Thriller, Drama
2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
42
Angel-A
Romantic, Comedy
2005, France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
43
Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History
2023, France
Rate
7.6
44
Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
45
Anatomy of a Fall
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2023, France
Rate
7.6
46
The Raid: Redemption
Action, Thriller, Crime
2011, Indonesia / USA / France
Rate
7.6
47
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Family, Animation
2023, USA / France / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
48
The Count of Monte Cristo
Drama, Romantic, Adventure
1954, France / Italy
Rate
7.5
49
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Drama, Romantic
2013, France
Rate
7.5
50
The Illusionist
Animation
2009, Great Britain / France
Rate
7.5
51
Billy Elliot
Drama, Comedy
2000, Great Britain / France
Rate
7.5
52
The Little Prince
Animation, Fantasy
2015, France
Rate
7.5
53
The Professional
Thriller, Action
1981, France
Rate
7.5
54
Loveless
Drama
2017, Russia / France / Belgium / Germany
Rate
7.5
55
Leap!
Animation, Family
2017, France / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
56
Love Me If You Dare
Drama, Romantic
2003, France / Belgium
Rate
7.4
57
Paddington
Family, Comedy, Adventure
2014, Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
Rate
7.4
58
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan
Adventure
2023, France
Rate
7.4
59
The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic
2023, France
Rate
7.4
60
Wasabi
Adventure, Crime, Biography, Comedy
2001, France / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
61
Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx
Animation, Adventure
2014, France
Rate
7.4
62
Youth
Drama
2015, Italy / France / Switzerland / Great Britain
Rate
7.4
63
Pirate Radio
Comedy
2009, Great Britain / Germany / France
Rate
7.4
64
The Ninth Gate
Mystery, Horror, Thriller
1999, Spain / France / USA
Rate
7.3
65
Seven Years Bad Luck
Comedy
1921, USA / France
Rate
7.3
66
Black Box
Thriller, Detective, Action
2021, France
Rate
7.3
67
Mr & Mme Adelman
Romantic, Comedy
2017, France / Belgium
Rate
7.3
68
Legend
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2015, Great Britain / France
Rate
7.3
69
99 Francs
Comedy
2007, France
Rate
7.3
70
Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Rate
7.3
71
Graduation
Drama
2016, Romania / France / Belgium
Rate
7.3
72
Lolita
Romantic, Drama
1997, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
73
Minions 2
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy, Family
2022, USA / France / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
74
The Great Beauty
Comedy, Drama
2013, Italy / France
Rate
Tickets
7.2
75
The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama
2023, USA / France
Rate
7.2
76
Silent Hill
Horror, Thriller
2006, Canada / France
Rate
7.2
77
The Dreamers
Adult, Drama
2003, France / Great Britain / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
78
Dracula: A Love Tale
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
2025, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
79
Asterix – The Secret Of The Magic Potion / Astérix: Le secret de la potion magique.
Animation
2018, France
Rate
7.2
80
The Wild Child
Drama
1970, France
Rate
7.2
81
Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2023, France / USA
Rate
Tickets
7.2
82
When Fall Is Coming
Drama
2024, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
83
Paul
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2011, France / Great Britain / USA / Spain
Rate
7.2
84
Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama
1997, USA / France
Rate
Tickets
7.2
85
Dobermann
Action
1997, France
Rate
7.2
86
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2017, France
Rate
7.2
87
Zorro
Comedy, Family, Western, Adventure
1975, France / Italy
Rate
7.2
88
Melancholia
Sci-Fi, Drama
2010, Germany / Sweden / Denmark / France / Italy
Rate
7.2
89
Heartbreaker
Comedy
2010, France / Monaco
Rate
7.2
90
From Paris with Love
Action
2009, France
Rate
7.2
91
Mia et le lion blanc / Mia and the White Lion
Drama, Adventure
2018, France
Rate
7.1
92
My Crime
Drama, Detective
2023, France
Rate
Tickets
7.1
93
Paris, je t aime
Romantic
2006, Liechtenstein / Switzerland / Germany / France
Rate
7.1
94
The Factory
Drama
2018, Russia / France
Rate
7.1
95
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert
Adventure
2023, France
Rate
7.1
96
Lost Illusions
Drama, History
2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
97
French Cancan
Musical, Comedy, Romantic
1954, France / Italy
Rate
7.1
98
Reset
Documentary
2015, France
Rate
7.1
99
It's Only the End of the World
Drama
2016, France / Canada
Rate
7.1
100
Vicky and Her Mystery
Adventure, Family
2021, France
Rate
