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Poster of The Taste of Things
7.4
The Taste of Things - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Taste of Things
7.4

The Taste of Things

, 2023
La passion de Dodin Bouffant
France / Drama, History, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Taste of Things
7.4
The Taste of Things - Dubbed trailer
The Taste of Things  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Eugenie, an esteemed cook, has been working for over the last 20 years for Dodin, a fine gourmet. Growing fonder of one another, their bond turns into a romance and gives rise to delicious dishes that impress even the world’s most illustrious chefs. When Dodin is faced with Eugenie’s reluctance to commit to him, he decides to start cooking for her.

Cast

Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche
Eugénie
Benoit Magimel
Benoit Magimel
Dodin Bouffant
Jean-Marc Roulot
Jean-Marc Roulot
Augustin
Jan Hammenecker
Magot
Pierre Gagnaire
Emmanuel Salinger
Emmanuel Salinger
Rabaz
Patrick d'Assumçao
Grimaud
Galatéa Bellugi
Galatéa Bellugi
Violette
Frédéric Fisbach
Beaubois
Bonnie Chagneau-Ravoire
Pauline
Yannik Landrein
Le père de Pauline
Director Tran Anh Hung
Writer Tran Anh Hung, Marcel Rouff
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 8 March 2024
World premiere 1 July 2023
Release date
14 February 2024 Russia Global Film
14 February 2024 Azerbaijan 16+
11 April 2024 Brazil
8 December 2023 Bulgaria
9 November 2023 Czechia U
17 November 2023 Estonia
26 April 2024 Finland Tulossa
8 November 2023 France
14 February 2024 Georgia PG-13
8 February 2024 Germany 6
16 February 2024 Great Britain 12A
9 November 2023 Greece
25 January 2024 Hong Kong IIB
11 April 2024 Israel
28 March 2024 Italy
15 December 2023 Japan
14 February 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
15 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
24 November 2023 Latvia 12+
24 November 2023 Lithuania N
28 March 2024 Mexico C
14 February 2024 Moldova AP 12
4 December 2024 Montenegro o.A.
8 November 2023 Netherlands AL
19 April 2024 Poland
1 May 2024 Portugal M/12
23 February 2024 Romania
24 February 2024 Serbia
19 June 2024 South Korea 12
20 December 2023 Spain
3 May 2024 Sweden Btl
29 February 2024 Switzerland 10
23 February 2024 Taiwan 12+
14 February 2024 Tajikistan
25 January 2024 Thailand 13
14 February 2024 USA PG-13
15 February 2024 Ukraine
14 February 2024 Uzbekistan
22 March 2024 Viet Nam
Budget €6,170,000
Worldwide Gross $10,475,037
Production Curiosa Films, Gaumont, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
La passion de Dodin Bouffant, The Taste of Things, A fuego lento, El sabor de la vida, O Sabor da Vida, Рецепт любви, A foc lent, A szenvedély íze, Bulion i inne namiętności, Dragoste la foc mic, Elu maitsed, En doft av kärlek - Pot au Feu, Geliebte Köchin, Ha'Kderra, Il gusto delle cose, Le Pot-au-Feu, Muôn Vị Nhân Gian, Okus ljubavi, Pot-au-feu - Veien til hjertet, Pot-au-feu: Vejen til hjertet, Şeflerin Aşkı, The Pot au Feu, The Way to the Heart, Tie sydämeen, Umění jíst a milovat, Umenie jesť a milovať, Στη φωτιά, Смак пристрасті, Укус љубави, ポトフ 美食家と料理人, 味遊心窩, 多丹·布法内的欲望, 法式火锅, 火上鍋, Страсть Додена Буффана, The Pot-au-Feu, 戀愛火鍋

Film rating

7.4
Rate 29 votes
7.4 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1129 In the Drama genre  527 In the History genre  45 In the Romantic genre  148 In films of France  68 In films of 2023  59
Updated 30 July 2026

Film Trailers

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The Taste of Things - Dubbed trailer
The Taste of Things Dubbed trailer
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Quotes

Eugénie I see her inventing an exceptional dish several years from now.
Dodin Bouffant Oh. The discovery of a new dish... brings more joy to humanity than the discovery of a new star.
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