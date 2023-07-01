Eugenie, an esteemed cook, has been working for over the last 20 years for Dodin, a fine gourmet. Growing fonder of one another, their bond turns into a romance and gives rise to delicious dishes that impress even the world’s most illustrious chefs. When Dodin is faced with Eugenie’s reluctance to commit to him, he decides to start cooking for her.
|14 February 2024
|Russia
|Global Film
|14 February 2024
|Azerbaijan
|16+
|11 April 2024
|Brazil
|8 December 2023
|Bulgaria
|9 November 2023
|Czechia
|U
|17 November 2023
|Estonia
|26 April 2024
|Finland
|Tulossa
|8 November 2023
|France
|14 February 2024
|Georgia
|PG-13
|8 February 2024
|Germany
|6
|16 February 2024
|Great Britain
|12A
|9 November 2023
|Greece
|25 January 2024
|Hong Kong
|IIB
|11 April 2024
|Israel
|28 March 2024
|Italy
|15 December 2023
|Japan
|14 February 2024
|Kazakhstan
|16+
|15 February 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|16+
|24 November 2023
|Latvia
|12+
|24 November 2023
|Lithuania
|N
|28 March 2024
|Mexico
|C
|14 February 2024
|Moldova
|AP 12
|4 December 2024
|Montenegro
|o.A.
|8 November 2023
|Netherlands
|AL
|19 April 2024
|Poland
|1 May 2024
|Portugal
|M/12
|23 February 2024
|Romania
|24 February 2024
|Serbia
|19 June 2024
|South Korea
|12
|20 December 2023
|Spain
|3 May 2024
|Sweden
|Btl
|29 February 2024
|Switzerland
|10
|23 February 2024
|Taiwan
|12+
|14 February 2024
|Tajikistan
|25 January 2024
|Thailand
|13
|14 February 2024
|USA
|PG-13
|15 February 2024
|Ukraine
|14 February 2024
|Uzbekistan
|22 March 2024
|Viet Nam