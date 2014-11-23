Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Poster of Paddington
Рейтинги
7.4 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Rate
26 posters
Kinoafisha Films Paddington

Paddington

Paddington 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven.
Paddington - trailer in russian 2
Paddington  trailer in russian 2
Country Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 5 December 2014
World premiere 23 November 2014
Release date
22 January 2015 Russia Вольга 0+
24 November 2014 Australia
22 January 2015 Belarus
4 December 2014 Brazil
13 February 2015 Estonia
3 December 2014 France
4 December 2014 Germany
28 November 2014 Great Britain
11 December 2014 Greece
25 December 2014 Hong Kong
20 December 2014 Indonesia
28 November 2014 Ireland G
25 December 2014 Italy T
22 January 2015 Kazakhstan
27 November 2014 Mexico A
11 February 2015 Netherlands
2 January 2015 Poland 12
7 January 2015 South Korea
6 January 2015 Spain
16 January 2015 Sweden 7
26 March 2015 Thailand G
16 January 2015 USA
22 January 2015 Ukraine
1 January 2015 Viet Nam
MPAA PG
Budget $55,000,000
Worldwide Gross $326,113,057
Production StudioCanal, Anton, Canal+
Also known as
Paddington, As Aventuras de Paddington, Ayı Paddington, Gấu Paddington, Ha'dov Paddington, Lācēna Padingtona piedzīvojumi, Medvedek Paddington, Meskiukas Padingtonas, Paddington Bear, Paddingtoni seiklused, Padinton, Πάντινγκτον, Меда Педингтон, Падингтън, Пригоди Паддінгтона, Приключения Паддингтона, パディントン, 柏靈頓：熊愛趴趴走
Director
Paul King
Paul King
Cast
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Peter Capaldi
Peter Capaldi
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville
Sally Hawkins
Sally Hawkins
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Paddington
Garfield 5.7
Garfield (2004)
Paddington 2 7.9
Paddington 2 (2017)
Chebi 2 6.6
Chebi 2 (2026)
Teddybjørnens jul 6.3
Teddybjørnens jul (2022)
Paddington in Peru 7.6
Paddington in Peru (2024)
Wonka 7.5
Wonka (2023)
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 6.9
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2021)
Peter Rabbit 7.2
Peter Rabbit (2018)
Christopher Robin 7.3
Christopher Robin (2018)
Stan and Ollie 7.2
Stan and Ollie (2018)
Goodbye Christopher Robin 7.3
Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017)
The BFG 6.5
The BFG (2016)
Film in Collections
Films about Children Films about Children
Family Films for All Ages Family Films for All Ages

Film rating

7.4
Rate 56 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1087
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

fanbunga 28 October 2015, 00:51
Влюбилась я в это кино. Обязательно притащу в коллекцию.
придраться не к чему. Все темы и характеры раскрыты, все ружья выстрелили, мерзавчиков… Read more…
3lik 26 October 2015, 23:46
нормуль - достойно- и весело - местами даже до слёз ))) сходить стоит - и желательно в компании- но, как то - уж сухо снято- но увесисто - открыт… Read more…
Quotes
Paddington Mrs Brown says that in London everyone is different, and that means anyone can fit in. I think she must be right - because although I don't look like anyone else, I really do feel at home. I'll never be like other people, but that's alright, because I'm a bear. A bear called Paddington.
Film Trailers All trailers
Paddington - trailer in russian 2
Paddington Trailer in russian 2
Paddington - trailer in russian
Paddington Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more