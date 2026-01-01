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Poster of The Wild Child
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Wild Child
7.2

The Wild Child

, 1970
Enfant sauvage, L'
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Wild Child
7.2

Cast

Jean-Pierre Cargol
Victor - Wild Boy of Aveyron
François Truffaut
François Truffaut
Dr. Jean Itard
Françoise Seigner
Madame Guérin
Jean Dasté
Professor Philippe Pinel
Paul Villé
Rémy - The Old Man
Pierre Fabre
Orderly at Institute
Robert Cambourakis
Aveyron Countryman
Tounet Cargol
Boy at Farm
Eric Dolbert
Boy at Farm
Frédérique Dolbert
Girl at Farm
Director François Truffaut
Writer François Truffaut, Jean Gruault, Jean Itard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 26 February 1970
Release date
9 October 1970 Brazil
28 September 1970 Denmark
18 September 1970 Finland
26 February 1970 France
6 November 1970 Sweden
11 September 1970 USA
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $65,565
Production Les Artistes Associés, Les Films du Carrosse, Les Productions Artistes Associés
Also known as
L'enfant sauvage, The Wild Child, Der Wolfsjunge, El niño salvaje, A vad gyerek, Copilul sălbatic, Das wilde Kind, Den vilde dreng, Dzikie dziecko, El pequeño salvaje, Il ragazzo selvaggio, Kesytön, O Garoto Selvagem, O Menino Selvagem, The Wild Boy, Ulvegutten, Vahşi genç, Vilden, Ένα αγρίμι στην πόλη, Дивото дете, Дикий Маугли, 野孩子, 野性の少年, Ena agrimi stin poli, 와일드 차일드

Film rating

7.2
Rate 29 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1512 In the Drama genre  689 In films of France  96 In films of 1970  3

Quotes

[last lines]
Le Dr Jean Itard I'm glad that you came home. Do you understand? This is your home. You're no longer a wild boy, even if you're not yet a man. Victor, you're an extraordinary young man with great expectations. Later, we'll resume our lessons.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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