ProductionLes Artistes Associés, Les Films du Carrosse, Les Productions Artistes Associés
Also known as
L'enfant sauvage, The Wild Child, Der Wolfsjunge, El niño salvaje, A vad gyerek, Copilul sălbatic, Das wilde Kind, Den vilde dreng, Dzikie dziecko, El pequeño salvaje, Il ragazzo selvaggio, Kesytön, O Garoto Selvagem, O Menino Selvagem, The Wild Boy, Ulvegutten, Vahşi genç, Vilden, Ένα αγρίμι στην πόλη, Дивото дете, Дикий Маугли, 野孩子, 野性の少年, Ena agrimi stin poli, 와일드 차일드
Le Dr Jean ItardI'm glad that you came home. Do you understand? This is your home. You're no longer a wild boy, even if you're not yet a man. Victor, you're an extraordinary young man with great expectations. Later, we'll resume our lessons.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.