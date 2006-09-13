ProductionDreamworks Pictures, Constantin Film, Bernd Eichinger Productions
Also known as
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, El perfume, El perfume: historia de un asesino, 香水, Das Parfum - Die Geschichte eines Mörders, El perfum: Història d'un assassí, Koku: Bir Katilin Hikâyesi, Kvepalai. Vieno žudiko istorija, Le parfum - Histoire d'un meurtrier, Le Parfum, histoire d'un meurtrier, Le parfum: Histoire d'un meurtrier, O Perfume - História de um Assassino, Pachnidło: Historia mordercy, Parfém - Příběh vraha, Parfem: Povijest jednog ubojice, Parfem: Priča o jednom ubici, Parfīms: Stāsts par kādu slepkavu, Parfüm: Egy gyilkos története, Parfum: Príbeh vraha, Parfumen - historien om en morder, Parfümer: Bir Qatilin Heyati, Parfumul: Povestea unei crime, Parfüüm: ühe mõrva lugu, Parfymen - Historien om en morder, Parfymen: Berättelsen om en mördare, Parfymen: En mördares historia, Parfymen: Historien om en morder, Parfyymi, Parfyymi - erään murhaajan tarina, Perfume, Perfume - Aru hito goroshi no monogatari, Perfume - La historia de un asesino, Perfume: A História de um Assassino, Profumo - Storia di un assassino, To aroma: I istoria enos dolofonou, Xác Ướp Nước Hoa, Το άρωμα: Η ιστορία ενός δολοφόνου, Парфумер: Історія одного вбивці, Парфюмер: История одного убийцы, Парфюмът: Историята на един убиец, パフューム ある人殺しの物語, 香水：一個殺人者的故事, 香水:一個殺人者的故事, 향수: 어느 살인자의 이야기, Das Parfum, Le Parfum Histoire d'un meurtrier, Perfume - The Story of a Murderer, Perfume։ The Story of a Murderer, Koku,bir katilin hikayesi, Le Parfum : Histoire d'un meurtrier, น้ำหอมมนุษย์, 香水谋杀案, 杀手故事, 香水：一个杀人者的故事, 香水:一个杀人者的故事
NarratorHe still had enough perfume left to enslave the whole world if he so chose. He could walk to Versailles and have the king kiss his feet. He could write the pope a perfumed letter and reveal himself as the new Messiah. He could do all this, and more, if he wanted to. He possessed a power stronger than the power of money, or terror, or death - the invincible power to command the love of man kind. There was only one thing the perfume could not do. It could not turn him into a person who could love and be loved like everyone else. So, to hell with it he thought. To hell with the world. With the perfume. With himself.
Our Review
The Power of Scent.
Patrick Süskind once wrote a novel called "Perfume," which has, to this day, been recognized as the most famous German-language novel since Remarque. "Perfume" has been wanted for adaptation multiple times, with famous directors like Stanley Kubrick, Tim Burton, Milos Forman, and Ridley Scott eyeing the director's chair. However, Süskind entrusted his work only to his friend, producer Bernd Eichinger. And in my opinion, there is no reason to quarrel with a…
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