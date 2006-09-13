Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
7.7
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
7.7

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

, 2006
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Germany, France, Spain, USA / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
7.7
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer - Trailer
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer  Trailer

Synopsis

Jean-Baptiste Grenouille, born with a superior olfactory sense, creates the world's finest perfume. His work, however, takes a dark turn as he searches for the ultimate scent.

Cast

Ben Whishaw
Ben Whishaw
Jean-Baptiste Grenouille
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Giuseppe Baldini
Alan Rickman
Alan Rickman
Richis
Rachel Hurd-Wood
Rachel Hurd-Wood
Alba Fer
Sara Forestier
Sara Forestier
Karoline Herfurth
Karoline Herfurth
Birgit Minichmayr
Birgit Minichmayr
Corinna Harfouch
Sam Douglas
Francesc Albiol
Court Official
Gonzalo Cunill
Guard 1 Dungeon
Director Tom Tykwer
Writer Andrew Birkin, Bernd Eichinger, Tom Tykwer, Patrick Süskind
Composer Reinhold Heil, Johnny Klimek, Tom Tykwer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / France / Spain / USA
Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 13 September 2006
Release date
14 September 2006 Russia Вест 18+
15 February 2007 Argentina +16
1 February 2007 Australia
15 September 2006 Austria
14 September 2006 Belarus
18 October 2006 Belgium
26 January 2007 Brazil
5 January 2007 Canada 18A
25 December 2006 Denmark
19 January 2007 Finland
4 October 2006 France
13 September 2006 Germany
26 December 2006 Great Britain
26 December 2006 Greece
25 January 2007 Hong Kong IIB
11 January 2007 Hungary
9 February 2007 Iceland
26 December 2006 Ireland
22 September 2006 Italy
3 March 2007 Japan PG12
14 September 2006 Kazakhstan
10 November 2006 Lithuania
5 January 2007 Netherlands
19 January 2007 Norway 15
9 November 2006 Portugal
30 March 2007 Romania
22 March 2007 South Korea
24 November 2006 Spain
26 January 2007 Sweden 15
14 September 2006 Switzerland 14
16 February 2007 Turkey
5 January 2007 USA
14 September 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $60,000,000
Worldwide Gross $135,039,924
Production Dreamworks Pictures, Constantin Film, Bernd Eichinger Productions
Also known as
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, El perfume, El perfume: historia de un asesino, 香水, Das Parfum - Die Geschichte eines Mörders, El perfum: Història d'un assassí, Koku: Bir Katilin Hikâyesi, Kvepalai. Vieno žudiko istorija, Le parfum - Histoire d'un meurtrier, Le Parfum, histoire d'un meurtrier, Le parfum: Histoire d'un meurtrier, O Perfume - História de um Assassino, Pachnidło: Historia mordercy, Parfém - Příběh vraha, Parfem: Povijest jednog ubojice, Parfem: Priča o jednom ubici, Parfīms: Stāsts par kādu slepkavu, Parfüm: Egy gyilkos története, Parfum: Príbeh vraha, Parfumen - historien om en morder, Parfümer: Bir Qatilin Heyati, Parfumul: Povestea unei crime, Parfüüm: ühe mõrva lugu, Parfymen - Historien om en morder, Parfymen: Berättelsen om en mördare, Parfymen: En mördares historia, Parfymen: Historien om en morder, Parfyymi, Parfyymi - erään murhaajan tarina, Perfume, Perfume - Aru hito goroshi no monogatari, Perfume - La historia de un asesino, Perfume: A História de um Assassino, Profumo - Storia di un assassino, To aroma: I istoria enos dolofonou, Xác Ướp Nước Hoa, Το άρωμα: Η ιστορία ενός δολοφόνου, Парфумер: Історія одного вбивці, Парфюмер: История одного убийцы, Парфюмът: Историята на един убиец, パフューム　ある人殺しの物語, 香水：一個殺人者的故事, 香水:一個殺人者的故事, 향수: 어느 살인자의 이야기, Das Parfum, Le Parfum Histoire d'un meurtrier, Perfume - The Story of a Murderer, Perfume։ The Story of a Murderer, Koku,bir katilin hikayesi, Le Parfum : Histoire d'un meurtrier, น้ำหอมมนุษย์, 香水谋杀案, 杀手故事, 香水：一个杀人者的故事, 香水:一个杀人者的故事

Film rating

7.7
Rate 104 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  635 In the Thriller genre  126 In the Drama genre  285 In films of Germany  28 In films of France  30 In films of Spain  8 In films of USA  418 In films of 2006  11
Updated 20 December 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer - Trailer
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Quotes

Narrator He still had enough perfume left to enslave the whole world if he so chose. He could walk to Versailles and have the king kiss his feet. He could write the pope a perfumed letter and reveal himself as the new Messiah. He could do all this, and more, if he wanted to. He possessed a power stronger than the power of money, or terror, or death - the invincible power to command the love of man kind. There was only one thing the perfume could not do. It could not turn him into a person who could love and be loved like everyone else. So, to hell with it he thought. To hell with the world. With the perfume. With himself.

Our Review

The Power of Scent.
The Power of Scent. Patrick Süskind once wrote a novel called "Perfume," which has, to this day, been recognized as the most famous German-language novel since Remarque. "Perfume" has been wanted for adaptation multiple times, with famous directors like Stanley Kubrick, Tim Burton, Milos Forman, and Ridley Scott eyeing the director's chair. However, Süskind entrusted his work only to his friend, producer Bernd Eichinger. And in my opinion, there is no reason to quarrel with a…
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Musical, Horror, Thriller
2007, USA
7.0
From Hell
From Hell Thriller, Crime, Mystery, Horror
2001, USA
6.0
Vidocq
Vidocq Action, Thriller, Crime
2001, France
6.0
Run Lola Run
Run Lola Run Drama, Thriller
1998, Germany
7.0
My Good Hans
My Good Hans Drama
2015, Russia / Germany / Ukraine
4.0
Cloud Atlas
Cloud Atlas Sci-Fi
2012, USA
7.0
The Skin I Live In
The Skin I Live In Drama
2011, Spain
7.0
Mr. Nobody
Mr. Nobody Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic
2009, Belgium / Canada / France
7.0
The Reader
The Reader Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller
2008, USA / Germany
7.0
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
8.0
Changeling
Changeling Mystery
2008, USA
7.0
The Illusionist
The Illusionist Drama, Romantic, Adventure
2006, USA / Czechia
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more