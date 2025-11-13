Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2017

Top films of 2017

Coco 8.5
1 Coco
Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
Logan 8.3
2 Logan
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Dolgaya doroga domoy 8.3
3 Dolgaya doroga domoy
Thriller, Drama, Mystery 2017, Russia
Thor: Ragnarok 8.2
4 Thor: Ragnarok
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2017, USA
The Invisible Guest 8.0
5 The Invisible Guest
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2017, Spain
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
6 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2017, USA / Great Britain
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 8.0
7 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Paddington 2 7.9
8 Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2017, Great Britain / France
Spider-Man: Homecoming 7.8
9 Spider-Man: Homecoming
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2017, USA
Loving Vincent 7.8
10 Loving Vincent
Animation, Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Great Britain / Poland
A Dog's Purpose 7.8
11 A Dog's Purpose
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
Gifted 7.7
12 Gifted
Drama 2017, USA
Dunkirk 7.7
13 Dunkirk
Drama, War, History 2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Wind River 7.7
14 Wind River
Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Wonder Woman 7.7
15 Wonder Woman
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
16 Blade Runner 2049
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, USA
Salyut-7 7.7
17 Salyut-7
Drama, History 2017, Russia
Papillon 7.6
18 Papillon
Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Serbia / Montenegro / Malta / USA
Arrhythmia 7.6
19 Arrhythmia
Drama, Romantic 2017, Russia
The Hitman's Bodyguard 7.6
20 The Hitman's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy 2017, USA
Hidden Figures 7.6
21 Hidden Figures
Drama 2017, USA
First Time 7.6
22 First Time
Drama, History 2017, Russia
Only the Brave 7.6
23 Only the Brave
Drama, Action 2017, USA
Get Out 7.6
24 Get Out
Horror, Detective 2017, USA
Shot Caller 7.6
25 Shot Caller
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2017, USA
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 7.6
26 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2017, USA
Baby Driver 7.6
27 Baby Driver
Action, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain
It 7.5
28 It
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
Loveless 7.5
29 Loveless
Drama 2017, Russia / France / Belgium / Germany
Leap! 7.5
30 Leap!
Animation, Family 2017, France / Canada
The LEGO Batman Movie 7.5
31 The LEGO Batman Movie
Animation 2017, USA / Australia / Denmark
Going Vertical 7.5
32 Going Vertical
Sport, Drama 2017, Russia
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 7.4
33 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Comedy, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2017, USA
Molly's Game 7.4
34 Molly's Game
Drama, Biography 2017, USA
Ferdinand 7.4
35 Ferdinand
Animation 2017, USA
Ice 7.4
36 Ice
Romantic 2017, Russia
War for the Planet of the Apes 7.4
37 War for the Planet of the Apes
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action 2017, USA
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 7.4
38 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Fantasy, Action, Drama, Adventure 2017, USA
Mr & Mme Adelman 7.3
39 Mr & Mme Adelman
Romantic, Comedy 2017, France / Belgium
Beauty and the Beast 7.3
40 Beauty and the Beast
Fantasy, Romantic, Musical 2017, USA
Cars 3 7.3
41 Cars 3
Children's, Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
T2 Trainspotting 7.3
42 T2 Trainspotting
Drama 2017, Great Britain
American Made 7.3
43 American Made
Thriller, Crime 2017, USA
The Shape of Water 7.3
44 The Shape of Water
War, Mystery 2017, USA
The Fate of the Furious 7.2
45 The Fate of the Furious
Action, Thriller, Crime 2017, USA
Kong: Skull Island 7.2
46 Kong: Skull Island
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2017, USA
Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower 7.2
47 Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower
Animation, Adventure, Anime 2017, Japan
Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben 7.2
48 Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben
Comedy 2017, Germany
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets 7.2
49 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2017, France
Despicable Me 3 7.2
50 Despicable Me 3
Adventure, Comedy, Animation 2017, USA
Posledniy bogatyr 7.2
51 Posledniy bogatyr
Family, Comedy 2017, Russia
Bolshoy 7.2
52 Bolshoy
Drama, Ballet 2017, Russia
Life 7.1
53 Life
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, USA
I, Tonya 7.1
54 I, Tonya
Biography, Comedy, Sport 2017, USA
What Happened to Monday 7.1
55 What Happened to Monday
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, Great Britain
Happy Death Day 7.1
56 Happy Death Day
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2017, USA
Justice League 7.1
57 Justice League
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2017, USA
Power Rangers 7.1
58 Power Rangers
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Kingsman: The Golden Circle 7.1
59 Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Action, Crime, Adventure 2017, USA
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women 7.0
60 Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Drama, Biography 2017, USA
Annabelle: Creation 7.0
61 Annabelle: Creation
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
The Party 7.0
62 The Party
Drama, Comedy 2017, Great Britain / USA
Victoria and Abdul 7.0
63 Victoria and Abdul
Drama, Biography, History 2017, USA / Great Britain
Ghost in the Shell 7.0
64 Ghost in the Shell
Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi, Action 2017, USA
The Mountain Between Us 7.0
65 The Mountain Between Us
Romantic, Drama 2017, USA
It Comes at Night 7.0
66 It Comes at Night
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2017, USA
Murder on the Orient Express 7.0
67 Murder on the Orient Express
Detective, Thriller 2017, USA
Ocean's Eight 7.0
68 Ocean's Eight
Crime, Comedy, Action 2017, USA
American Assassin 7.0
69 American Assassin
Action, Thriller 2017, USA
Jungle 7.0
70 Jungle
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2017, Australia
Raffaello - Il principe delle arti in 3D 7.0
71 Raffaello - Il principe delle arti in 3D
Biography 2017, Italy
The Boss Baby 7.0
72 The Boss Baby
Comedy, Family 2017, USA
The Son of Bigfoot 6.9
73 The Son of Bigfoot
Animation 2017, France / Belgium
Logan Lucky 6.9
74 Logan Lucky
Comedy 2017, USA
Kitchen. The last Battle 6.9
75 Kitchen. The last Battle
Comedy 2017, Russia
Everything, Everything 6.9
76 Everything, Everything
Drama 2017, USA
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 6.9
77 Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2017, USA
Legend of Kolovrat 6.8
78 Legend of Kolovrat
Adventure, Fantasy, History 2017, Russia
Thawed Carp 6.8
79 Thawed Carp
Drama, Comedy 2017, Russia
My Little Pony: The Movie 6.8
80 My Little Pony: The Movie
Animation, Children's 2017, USA / Canada
Atomic Blonde 6.7
81 Atomic Blonde
Thriller, Adventure 2017, USA
The Scythian 6.7
82 The Scythian
Drama, History, Fantasy 2017, Russia
Dovlatov 6.7
83 Dovlatov
Drama, Biography 2017, Russia
Mother! 6.7
84 Mother!
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2017, USA
You Were Never Really Here 6.7
85 You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2017, USA / France
Unlocked 6.7
86 Unlocked
Thriller, Action 2017, Great Britain
All Eyez on Me 6.7
87 All Eyez on Me
Drama, Biography, Musical 2017, USA
Red Sparrow 6.7
88 Red Sparrow
Thriller 2017, USA
Jigsaw 6.6
89 Jigsaw
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA / Canada
Alibi.com 6.6
90 Alibi.com
Comedy 2017, France
About Love 2 6.6
91 About Love 2
Comedy, Romantic 2017, Russia
The Beguiled 6.6
92 The Beguiled
Drama, Western 2017, USA
Insidious: Chapter 4 6.6
93 Insidious: Chapter 4
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2017, USA
Loving Pablo 6.5
94 Loving Pablo
Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Spain / Bulgaria
A Stork's Journey 6.5
95 A Stork's Journey
Animation, Comedy, Family 2017, USA / Germany / Belgium
Alien: Covenant 6.5
96 Alien: Covenant
Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Smeshariki: DezhaVyu 6.5
97 Smeshariki: DezhaVyu
Animation, Adventure, Children's 2017, Russia
Daddy's Home 2 6.5
98 Daddy's Home 2
Comedy 2017, USA
Zhenshchiny protiv muzhchin: Krymskie kanikuly 6.5
99 Zhenshchiny protiv muzhchin: Krymskie kanikuly
Comedy 2017, Russia
Gogol. The Beginning 6.5
100 Gogol. The Beginning
Drama, Mystery 2017, Russia
