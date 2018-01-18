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Poster of The Scythian
6.8
The Scythian - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Scythian
6.8

The Scythian

, 2017
Skif
Russia / Drama, History, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Scythian
6.8
The Scythian - Trailer
The Scythian  Trailer

Cast

Aleksey Faddeev
Aleksey Faddeev
Lyutobor
Yuriy Tsurilo
Yuriy Tsurilo
Oleg Svyatoslavovich - Prince of Tmutarakan
Alexander Kuznetsov
Alexander Kuznetsov
Kunitsa - aka Marten
Vitaly Kravchenko
Vitaly Kravchenko
Yar
Aleksandr Patsevich
Aleksandr Patsevich
Andrey Permyakov
Andrey Permyakov
Vasilisa Izmaylova
Vasilisa Izmaylova
Tatyana
Aleksey Ovsyannikov
Aleksey Ovsyannikov
Fyodor Roschin
Fyodor Roschin
Rustam Mosafir
Rustam Mosafir
Vasilisa Izmaylova
Tatyana
Fomin Andrey
Prov
Director Rustam Mosafir
Writer Vadim Golovanov, Rustam Mosafir, Vanity Vercetti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 2 June 2018
World premiere 18 January 2018
Release date
18 January 2018 Russia Наше кино 16+
18 January 2018 Belarus
18 January 2018 Belgium 16
18 January 2018 Kazakhstan
20 September 2018 South Korea 15
Worldwide Gross $1,062,977
Production CTB Film Company
Also known as
Skif, The Scythian, The Last Warrior, El último guerrero, Rage, Rise of the Scythian, Skifas. Paskutinis karys, Skits, Sküüt, The Scythian - I lupi di Ares, Trận Chiến Cuối Cùng, Скиф, ラスト・ウォリアー　最強騎馬民族スキタイを継ぐ者, 더 시티언

Film rating

6.8
Rate 40 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2307 In the Drama genre  986 In the History genre  89 In the Fantasy genre  155 In films of Russia  270 In films of 2017  87

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Scythian - Trailer
The Scythian Trailer
The Scythian - Teaser trailer
The Scythian Teaser trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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