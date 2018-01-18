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6.8
Kinoafisha
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The Scythian
6.8
The Scythian
, 2017
Skif
Russia / Drama, History, Fantasy / 18+
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Similar
6.8
The Scythian
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Aleksey Faddeev
Lyutobor
Yuriy Tsurilo
Oleg Svyatoslavovich - Prince of Tmutarakan
Alexander Kuznetsov
Kunitsa - aka Marten
Vitaly Kravchenko
Yar
Aleksandr Patsevich
Andrey Permyakov
Vasilisa Izmaylova
Tatyana
Aleksey Ovsyannikov
Fyodor Roschin
Rustam Mosafir
Vasilisa Izmaylova
Tatyana
Fomin Andrey
Prov
Director
Rustam Mosafir
Writer
Vadim Golovanov
,
Rustam Mosafir
,
Vanity Vercetti
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
2 June 2018
World premiere
18 January 2018
Release date
18 January 2018
Russia
Наше кино
16+
18 January 2018
Belarus
18 January 2018
Belgium
16
18 January 2018
Kazakhstan
20 September 2018
South Korea
15
Worldwide Gross
$1,062,977
Production
CTB Film Company
Also known as
Skif, The Scythian, The Last Warrior, El último guerrero, Rage, Rise of the Scythian, Skifas. Paskutinis karys, Skits, Sküüt, The Scythian - I lupi di Ares, Trận Chiến Cuối Cùng, Скиф, ラスト・ウォリアー 最強騎馬民族スキタイを継ぐ者, 더 시티언
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
40
votes
6.2
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
2307
In the Drama genre
986
In the History genre
89
In the Fantasy genre
155
In films of Russia
270
In films of 2017
87
Film Trailers
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The Scythian
Trailer
1
0
The Scythian
Teaser trailer
1
0
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