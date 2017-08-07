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Poster of Logan Lucky
6.9
Logan Lucky - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Logan Lucky
6.9

Logan Lucky

, 2017
Logan Lucky
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Logan Lucky
6.9
Logan Lucky - Dubbed trailer
Logan Lucky  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

Cast

Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig
Joe Bang
Riley Keough
Riley Keough
Mellie Logan
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Jimmy Logan
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl
Adam Driver
Adam Driver
Clyde Logan
Seth MacFarlane
Seth MacFarlane
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank
Katherine Waterston
Katherine Waterston
Farrah Mackenzie
Sadie Logan
Jim O'Heir
Jim O'Heir
Cal
Rebecca Koon
Purple Lady
Director Steven Soderbergh
Writer Jules Asner
Composer David Holmes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 29 November 2017
World premiere 7 August 2017
Release date
7 September 2017 Russia WDSSPR 16+
28 August 2017 Argentina
17 August 2017 Australia
15 September 2017 Austria
7 September 2017 Belarus
1 November 2017 Belgium
12 October 2017 Brazil
8 September 2017 Bulgaria
18 August 2017 Canada
5 October 2017 Chile
12 October 2017 Colombia
7 September 2017 Croatia
7 September 2017 Cyprus
31 August 2017 Czechia
17 August 2017 Denmark
8 September 2017 Estonia
1 September 2017 Finland
25 October 2017 France
14 September 2017 Germany
25 August 2017 Great Britain
31 August 2017 Greece
30 November 2017 Hong Kong
24 August 2017 Hungary
8 September 2017 India
25 August 2017 Ireland
17 August 2017 Israel
10 May 2018 Italy
18 November 2017 Japan
7 September 2017 Kazakhstan
24 August 2017 Kuwait
15 September 2017 Latvia
29 September 2017 Lithuania
8 September 2017 Mexico
24 August 2017 Netherlands
17 August 2017 New Zealand
18 August 2017 Norway
19 October 2017 Peru
13 September 2017 Philippines
1 September 2017 Poland
7 September 2017 Portugal
29 September 2017 Romania
7 September 2017 Singapore
8 September 2017 South Africa
15 March 2018 South Korea
12 October 2017 Spain
25 August 2017 Sweden
25 October 2017 Switzerland
24 August 2017 Taiwan
14 September 2017 Thailand
25 August 2017 Turkey
24 August 2017 UAE
18 August 2017 USA
7 September 2017 Ukraine
15 September 2017 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $29,000,000
Worldwide Gross $48,453,605
Production Fingerprint Releasing, Trans-Radial Pictures, FilmNation Entertainment
Also known as
Logan Lucky, La estafa de los Logan, Khosh-shansi Logan, La sort dels Logan, La suerte de los Logan, La truffa dei Logan, Le Destin des Logan, Logan Laki, Logan Lucky - A tuti balhé, Logan Lucky: Cursa norocului, Logan Lucky: Miliónová lúpež, Logan Lucky: Roubo em Família, Loganam veicas, Logani õnn, Loganlar omadi, Loganovi parťáci, Loganovi srečneži, Loganų sėkmė, Şanslı Logan, Sorte à Logan, Vụ Cướp May Rủi, Δες πώς κλέβουν οι άλλοι μισοί, Късметът на Логан, Удача Логана, Удача Лохана, ローガン・ラッキー, 幸运的罗根, 神偷联盟, 羅根好好運, แผนปล้นลัคกี้ โชคดีนะโลแกน, Der Hillbilly Coup, Щасливчики Логани, لوگان خوش‌شانس

Film rating

6.9
Rate 31 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2065 In the Comedy genre  503 In films of USA  1256 In films of 2017  80
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Logan Lucky - Dubbed trailer
Logan Lucky Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Logan Lucky

Quotes

Warden Burns As warden, I can approve buying a copy of A Dance With Dragons for the prison library to go up on the Game of Thrones shelf. Now, the only problem is that The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring have yet to be published so those aren't available. Well, I can't do anything about what I can't control.
Naaman That is total bullshit! George R.R. Martin was supposed to deliver The Winds of Winter to his publisher over two years ago.
Warden Burns I know that was the original deadline. That's what it says here. But I'm reading to you from the Wikipedia page. It also says that Martin had a grueling promotion schedule or something, and it's interfered with his writing schedule. He's failed to complete The Winds of Winter.
Naaman That don't make no sense. Those two guys who transferred in from Federal last month knew about all the new stuff with the hot chick and her dragons.
Warden Burns No. I'm telling you, I believe those two inmates had that information from watching the TV series. Again, I'm reading to you. The series has jumped ahead! It's no longer following the books!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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