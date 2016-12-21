Menu
Russian
Poster of Bolshoy
1 poster
Bolshoy 18+
Synopsis

A Russian ballerina struggling for one play in Bolshoy theatre.
Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 28 May 2017
World premiere 21 December 2016
Release date
11 May 2017 Russia WDSSPR 12+
11 May 2017 Belarus
11 May 2017 Kazakhstan
11 May 2017 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,990,117
Production Marmot-film, Rossiya 1, Valery Todorovsky Production Company
Also known as
Bolshoy, Bolschoi, Bolshoi, The Bolshoi, Ballerina - Ihr Traum vom Bolschoi, Bolszoj, Didysis baletas, Dižais balets, La ballerina del Bolshoi, Le bolchoï, Sonhos de Bailarina, Болшой, Большой, ボリショイ・バレエ 2人のスワン, 天才女伶
Director
Valeriy Todorovskiy
Cast
Alisa Freindlich
Alla Muzaleva
Mariya Felyanina
Margarita Simonova
Aleksandr Domogarov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.2
Rate 60 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1537 In the Drama genre  692 In the Ballet genre  1 In films of Russia  125
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
um007 13 May 2017, 15:52
Люблю Большой с детства. Почти все видел и не по разу. Покуривал у колон театра с Марисом Лиепой, отдыхал в Пятигорске с пожилой уже Ольгой… Read more…
Дженни_Кодес 15 May 2017, 11:06
Если нет денег на балет, то можно посмотреть этот фильм! Довольно специфичная тема, не каждому понятна. Причинно-следственные связи и логика хромает.… Read more…
Bolshoy - trailer
Stills
