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Poster of Raffaello - Il principe delle arti in 3D
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Raffaello - Il principe delle arti in 3D
7.0

Raffaello - Il principe delle arti in 3D

, 2017
Raffaello: Il Principe delle Arti - in 3D
Italy / Biography / 18+
Poster of Raffaello - Il principe delle arti in 3D
7.0

Cast

Flavio Parenti
Flavio Parenti
Raffaello Sanzio
Enrico Lo Verso
Giovanni Santi
Marco Cocci
Pietro Bembo
Andrés Ubeda de los Cobos
José de la Fuente
Angela Curri
Fornarina
Alessio Di Domenicantonio
Raffaello bambino
Riccardo Onorato
Voce narrante
Antonio Paolucci
Self
Antonio Natali
Self
Andrea Ascolese
Baldassarre Castiglione
Vincenzo Farinella
Self
Director Luca Viotto
Writer Laura Allievi, Cosetta Lagani
Composer Matteo Curallo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 14 December 2017
World premiere 3 April 2017
Release date
23 May 2017 Great Britain
3 April 2017 Italy
29 March 2018 New Zealand
29 May 2024 South Korea ALL
Worldwide Gross $78,418
Production Sky Italia, Vatican Museums and Galleries, Magnitudo
Also known as
Raffaello: Il Principe delle Arti - in 3D, Raphael - Lord of the Arts, Raphael the Lord of the Arts in 3D, A művészet templomai: Raffaello - A festőfejedelem 3D, Rafael - O Príncipe Das Artes, Raffaello - Il principe delle arti, Raphaël - Le seigneur des arts, Raphael, El Señor de las Artes, Raphael: Lord Of The Arts, Raphael: The Lord of the Arts, Raphael. The lord of the arts, Рафаель: Володар мистецтв, Рафаэль 3D, 艺术之王拉斐尔, Raffaello - Il Principe delle Arti in 3D, Raphael Lord Of The Arts, Raffaello 3D, Raffaello3D

Film rating

7.0
Rate 24 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1973 In the Biography genre  84 In films of Italy  29 In films of 2017  76
Listen to the
soundtrack Raffaello - Il principe delle arti in 3D
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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