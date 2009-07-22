Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Plato's Academy
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Plato's Academy
6.3

Plato's Academy

, 2009
Akadimia Platonos
Germany, Greece / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Plato's Academy
6.3

Synopsis

A Greek shopkeeper discovers something about his family's past when his mother embraces an Albanian worker.

Cast

Antonis Kafetzopoulos
Stavros
Panagiotis Stamatakis
Thymios
Anastasis Kozdine
Marenglen
Titika Sarigouli
Harikleia
Giorgos Souxes
Nikos
Kostas Koronaios
Argyris
Maria Zormpa
Dina
Platonas Brakoulias
Maria Stefou
Konstadina Tzortzi
Director Filippos Tsitos
Writer Alexis Kardaras, Filippos Tsitos
Composer Stavros Markonis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Greece
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 22 July 2009
Release date
22 July 2009 Germany
Worldwide Gross $612,649
Production ARTE, Bad Movies, Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF)
Also known as
Akadimia Platonos, 100% grec, De tha gineis Ellinas pote, Kleine Wunder in Athen, L'académie de Platon, Marenglen, Plato's Academy, Platón Akadémiája, Platónská akademie, Ακαδημία Πλάτωνος, Δε θα γίνεις Έλληνας ποτέ, Μαρενγκλέν, Академия Платона

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Nikos Let it play!
Stavros I can't stand it.
Nikos This is music too!
Stavros It's not the same thing!
Nikos Why not?
Stavros Rock music isn't just music! It's a concept. It's an ideology. A way of living! - Exactly! A way of living.
Nikos What kind of living?
Argyris He doesn't get it, man.
Stavros When you go to those bars, what do you do?
Nikos What do I do?
Stavros You just listen to music.
Nikos And I dance too.
Stavros Okay, you dance too. Do you know what we did? 1982! Rory Gallagher concert at the Stadium of AEK. The first concert after the Junta. So, what did you do? We went crazy! We tore the whole stadium apart... And the speakers! People were running away! At the concert of the "Police" we went crazy too... We always went crazy! We didn't go just for the music! That's what rock is!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more