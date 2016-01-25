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Poster of Little Men
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Little Men
6.7

Little Men

, 2016
Little Men
Greece, USA / Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Little Men
6.7

Synopsis

A new pair of best friends have their bond tested by their parents' battle over a dress shop lease.

Cast

Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear
Brian Jardine
Jennifer Ehle
Jennifer Ehle
Kathy Jardine
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina
Paulina García
Leonor Calvelli
Talia Balsam
Audrey
Theo Taplitz
Jake Jardine
John Procaccino
Mr. Plummer
Ching Valdes-Aran
Pilar
Stan Carp
Sal Bartolini
Michael Barbieri
Tony Calvelli
Stella Schnabel
Nina
Director Ira Sachs
Writer Mauricio Zacharias, Ira Sachs
Composer Dickon Hinchliffe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Greece / USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 23 September 2016
World premiere 25 January 2016
Release date
25 January 2016 Russia 16+
1 June 2017 Brazil
17 November 2016 Denmark
2 March 2017 Germany
11 May 2017 Greece
25 January 2016 Kazakhstan
18 May 2017 Netherlands
12 January 2017 Portugal
5 August 2016 USA
25 January 2016 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,008,649
Production Race Point Films, Faliro House Productions, Charlie Guidance Productions
Also known as
Little Men, Brooklyn Village, Homenzinhos, Junge Männer, Küçük Adamlar, Ljeto u Brooklynu, Mali mężczyźni, Melhores Amigos, Mikroi kyrioi, Pikku miehiä, Por siempre amigos, Thank You for Being Honest, The Silent Treatment, Verano en Brooklyn, Μικροί κύριοι, Маленькие мужчины, リトル・メン, 小大人

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023

Quotes

[acting class, with teacher and student frequently repeating each confrontational exchange multiple times]
Acting Teacher How long have you been doing this exercise?
Tony Calvelli How long have you been doing this exercise?
Acting Teacher I'm not playing with you!
Tony Calvelli I'm not playing with you!
Acting Teacher You know, you make me make mistakes in my own exercise!
Tony Calvelli You know, you make me make mistakes in my own exercise!
Acting Teacher You make me make mistakes in my own exercise!
Tony Calvelli You MAKE me make mistakes in my own exercise!
Acting Teacher I make you make mistakes!
Tony Calvelli I make you make mistakes!
Acting Teacher I make this exercise the way I like it!
Tony Calvelli I make this exercise the way I like it!
Acting Teacher I LIKE the exercise!
Tony Calvelli I LIKE the exercise!
Acting Teacher I love the exercise!
Tony Calvelli I love this exercise!
Acting Teacher I don't wanna do any other exercise!
Tony Calvelli I don't WANNA do any other exercise!
Acting Teacher I DON'T wanna do another exercise!
Tony Calvelli I never wanna do another exercise!
Acting Teacher I never wanna do another exercise!
Tony Calvelli I never wanna do another exercise!
Acting Teacher You have a terrible attitude!
Tony Calvelli YOU got a terrible attitude!
Acting Teacher Your attitude is more horrible than MINE!
Tony Calvelli Your attitude's more horrible than MINE!
Acting Teacher You're a master of horrible attitudes!
Tony Calvelli YOU'RE the master of master horrible!
Acting Teacher You got the swiss cheese up inside your skull instead of a brain!
Tony Calvelli I got the swiss cheese inside my skull instead of a brain!
Acting Teacher I don't know how you get anything done all day long!
Tony Calvelli I don't know how I get anything done all day long!
Acting Teacher I don't know how YOU get anything done all day long!
Tony Calvelli I don't know how YOU get all day done at all!
Acting Teacher I don't know what you're talkin' about!
Tony Calvelli I don't know what YOU'RE talkin' about!
Acting Teacher I never know what you're talkin' about!
Tony Calvelli I never know what I'm talkin' about!
[pause]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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