In today’s Tirana, Agim and Gëzim, two inseparable deaf-mute identical twin brothers in their forties, live under the same roof. Ana, Gëzim’s girlfriend, a young high-spirited woman in her thirties, visits them quite often. One evening, Agim is driving back home with Gëzim, when his sight gets blurred and a fatal accident nearly occurs. At the ophthalmologist, a few days later, the two brothers discover that due to a genetic and rare disease, they will separately, but progressively and irreversibly go blind. Slowly immersing into an unbearable silenced darkness, not being able to see the world and each other anymore, only Ana by their side, the two brothers have to make a strong decision around a cup of coffee with new shoes on.
CountryAlbania / Greece / Kosovo / Portugal
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere10 September 2025
World premiere1 September 2022
Release date
1 September 2022
Albania
16 March 2023
Lithuania
N13
31 October 2024
Portugal
Worldwide Gross$1,114
ProductionAdded Value Films, Artalb Film, Graal Films
Also known as
Një filxhan kafe dhe këpucë të reja veshur, A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On, Bir Fincan Kahve ve Yeni Ayakkabılar, Filiżanka kawy i nowe buty, Tass kohvi ja uued kingad, Um Café e Um Par de Sapatos Novos, Uma Xícara de Café e Sapatos Novos, Una tazza di caffè e un paio di scarpe nuove, Ένα φλιτζάνι καφέ και καινούργια παπούτσια, 一杯咖啡与新穿的鞋子