Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On

A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On

Një filxhan kafe dhe këpucë të reja veshur 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In today’s Tirana, Agim and Gëzim, two inseparable deaf-mute identical twin brothers in their forties, live under the same roof. Ana, Gëzim’s girlfriend, a young high-spirited woman in her thirties, visits them quite often. One evening, Agim is driving back home with Gëzim, when his sight gets blurred and a fatal accident nearly occurs. At the ophthalmologist, a few days later, the two brothers discover that due to a genetic and rare disease, they will separately, but progressively and irreversibly go blind. Slowly immersing into an unbearable silenced darkness, not being able to see the world and each other anymore, only Ana by their side, the two brothers have to make a strong decision around a cup of coffee with new shoes on.
Country Albania / Greece / Kosovo / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 10 September 2025
World premiere 1 September 2022
Release date
1 September 2022 Albania
16 March 2023 Lithuania N13
31 October 2024 Portugal
Worldwide Gross $1,114
Production Added Value Films, Artalb Film, Graal Films
Also known as
Një filxhan kafe dhe këpucë të reja veshur, A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On, Bir Fincan Kahve ve Yeni Ayakkabılar, Filiżanka kawy i nowe buty, Tass kohvi ja uued kingad, Um Café e Um Par de Sapatos Novos, Uma Xícara de Café e Sapatos Novos, Una tazza di caffè e un paio di scarpe nuove, Ένα φλιτζάνι καφέ και καινούργια παπούτσια, 一杯咖啡与新穿的鞋子
Director
Gentian Koçi
Cast
Edgar Morais
Rafael Morais
Drita Kabashi
Cast and Crew
Similar films for A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On
Daybreak 6.8
Daybreak (2018)

Film rating

8.2
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more