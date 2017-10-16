Menu
Russian
Poster of The Last Note
7.6
The Last Note

The Last Note

The Last Note 18+
Country Greece
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 16 October 2017
Release date
26 October 2017 Russia 16+
26 October 2017 Brazil
26 October 2017 Greece
Also known as
To teleftaio simeioma, The Last Note, A Última Nota, Der Übersetzer, La dernière note, Ostatnia notatka, The Last Point, Το τελευταίο σημείωμα, Последняя запись
Director
Pantelis Voulgaris
Cast
André Hennicke
Andreas Konstantinou
Melia Kreiling
Loukas Kyriazis
Similar films for The Last Note
Little England 7.8
Little England (2013)
Nyfes 7.8
Nyfes (2004)
Roza of Smyrna 6.6
Roza of Smyrna (2016)
El Greco 6.7
El Greco (2007)
A Touch of Spice 7.5
A Touch of Spice (2003)
Winter Journey 7.0
Winter Journey (2005)
The Girl and the Spider 6.2
The Girl and the Spider (2021)
In memoria di me 6.3
In memoria di me (2007)
The Wonders 6.9
The Wonders (2014)
A Dangerous Method 6.8
A Dangerous Method (2011)
Das Wunder von Berlin 6.7
Das Wunder von Berlin (2008)
Buddenbrooks 5.8
Buddenbrooks (2008)

Film rating

7.6
11 votes
