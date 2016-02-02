Cast
Elli Tringou
Anna Anagnostou
Kostas Gouzelis
Mini Market Owner
Cast and Crew
Director
Argyris Papadimitropoulos
Composer
Yannis Veslemes
Film details
Country
Greece / Germany
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
21 April 2017
World premiere
2 February 2016
Release date
|31 May 2017
|France
|
|
|28 April 2017
|Great Britain
|
|
|31 March 2016
|Greece
|
|
|13 July 2023
|Italy
|
|14+
|28 April 2017
|South Korea
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$157,267
Production
Faliro House Productions, Marni Films, Oxymoron Films
Also known as
Suntan, Çılgın Plaj, Idegis, Lesülve, Nacktbaden, Nacktbaden - Manche bräunen, andere brennen, Opalenizna, Toplotni udar, Загар