Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Suntan
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Suntan
6.6

Suntan

, 2016
Suntan
Greece, Germany / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Suntan
6.6

Synopsis

On a hedonistic Greek island, a middle-aged doctor becomes obsessed with a young tourist when she lets him tag along with her group of hard partying friends.

Cast

Makis Papadimitriou
Dr. Kostis Makridis
Elli Tringou
Anna Anagnostou
Dimi Hart
Jason
Hara Kotsali
Alin
Milou Van Groesen
Mila
Marcus Collen
Morten
Giannis Tsortekis
Takis
Pavlos Orkopoulos
Mayor
Yannis Economides
Johnny
Kostas Gouzelis
Mini Market Owner
Director Argyris Papadimitropoulos
Writer Syllas Tzoumerkas, Argyris Papadimitropoulos
Composer Yannis Veslemes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Greece / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 21 April 2017
World premiere 2 February 2016
Release date
31 May 2017 France
28 April 2017 Great Britain
31 March 2016 Greece
13 July 2023 Italy 14+
28 April 2017 South Korea
Worldwide Gross $157,267
Production Faliro House Productions, Marni Films, Oxymoron Films
Also known as
Suntan, Çılgın Plaj, Idegis, Lesülve, Nacktbaden, Nacktbaden - Manche bräunen, andere brennen, Opalenizna, Toplotni udar, Загар

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more