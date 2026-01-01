Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
1950
World premiere
9 April 1949
Release date
|29 June 1949
|France
|
|
|18 November 1949
|Italy
|
|
|9 April 1949
|USA
|
|
Budget
$600,000
Production
Screen Plays, Stanley Kramer Productions
Also known as
Champion, De kampioen, El triunfador, Le champion, Zwischen Frauen und Seilen, Boxningshjälten, Campionul, Czempion, El ídolo de barro, Flogismena pathi, Ha-Alooff, Il grande campione, Nyrkkeilysankari, Nyrkkeilysankari champion, O Grande Ídolo, O Invencível, Sampion, Şampiyon, Sieger ohne Herz, Ο πρωταθλητής, Чемпион, Шампионът, チャンピオン（1949）