Poster of Champion
Рейтинги
7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Champion

Champion

Champion 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Boxer Midge Kelly rises to fame...mainly by stepping on other people.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1950
World premiere 9 April 1949
Release date
29 June 1949 France
18 November 1949 Italy
9 April 1949 USA
Budget $600,000
Production Screen Plays, Stanley Kramer Productions
Also known as
Champion, De kampioen, El triunfador, Le champion, Zwischen Frauen und Seilen, Boxningshjälten, Campionul, Czempion, El ídolo de barro, Flogismena pathi, Ha-Alooff, Il grande campione, Nyrkkeilysankari, Nyrkkeilysankari champion, O Grande Ídolo, O Invencível, Sampion, Şampiyon, Sieger ohne Herz, Ο πρωταθλητής, Чемпион, Шампионът, チャンピオン（1949）
Director
Mark Robson
Cast
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Marilyn Maxwell
Arthur Kennedy
Paul Stewart
Ruth Roman
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.8
Rate 21 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  517
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Midge For the first time in my life, people cheering for me. Were you deaf? Didn't you hear 'em? We're not hitchhiking any more. We're riding!
Stills
