Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
Romantic
Rating of the best films in the Romantic genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.7
1
Forrest Gump
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
2
Howl's Moving Castle
Anime, Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Romantic
2004, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
3
Your Name
Animation, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime
2016, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
4
Titanic
Romantic, Drama, Adventure
1997, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
5
Safety Last!
Romantic, Comedy, Family
1923, USA
Rate
8.3
6
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2004, USA
Rate
8.3
7
Gone with the Wind
War, Romantic
1939, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
8
Ballad of a Soldier
Drama, War, Romantic
1959, USSR
Rate
8.3
9
Love and Pigeons
Comedy, Romantic
1984, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
10
An Ordinary Miracle
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale
1978, USSR
Rate
8.3
11
La Bohème
Drama, Music, Romantic
2002, Austria
Rate
8.3
12
Groundhog Day
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi
1993, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
13
Office Romance
Romantic, Comedy
1977, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
14
Casablanca
Drama, Romantic
1942, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
15
Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse
Romantic
1956, USSR
Rate
8.2
16
Rebecca
Romantic, Crime, Thriller, Drama
1940, USA
Rate
8.2
17
My Man Godfrey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1936, USA
Rate
8.2
18
Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation
1991, USA
Rate
8.2
19
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Drama, Romantic
1939, Great Britain
Rate
8.1
20
The Notebook
Drama, Romantic
2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.1
21
Notorious
Romantic, Thriller, Film-Noir
1946, USA
Rate
8.1
22
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
Rate
8.1
23
You Can't Take It With You
Romantic, Comedy
1938, USA
Rate
8.1
24
The Philadelphia Story
Comedy, Romantic
1940, USA
Rate
8.1
25
Walking the Streets of Moscow
Romantic, Comedy
1963, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.1
26
The Shop Around the Corner
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1940, USA
Rate
8.1
27
The Fifth Element
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1997, France
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
28
Rocky
Sport, Romantic, Drama
1976, USA
Rate
8.1
29
Slumdog Millionaire
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2008, Great Britain
Rate
8.1
30
The Wedding
Comedy, Romantic
1944, USSR
Rate
8.1
31
The Best Offer
Romantic, Drama
2013, Italy
Rate
8.1
32
The Gold Rush
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family
1925, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
33
Officers
Drama, Romantic
1971, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
34
The Adventures of Robin Hood
Adventure, Romantic, Action
1938, USA
Rate
8.0
35
The Girls
Romantic, Comedy
1961, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
36
Little Women
Romantic, Drama
2019, USA
Rate
8.0
37
Bringing Up Baby
Comedy, Romantic
1938, USA
Rate
8.0
38
A Letter to Three Wives
Romantic, Drama
1949, USA
Rate
8.0
39
Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic
2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Rate
8.0
40
Good Luck!
Drama, Romantic
1956, USSR
Rate
8.0
41
That Hamilton Woman
Romantic, History, Drama, War
1941, USA
Rate
8.0
42
Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi
Animation, Drama, Romantic, Anime
2020, Japan
Rate
8.0
43
Romeo and Juliet
Drama, Music, Romantic
1955, USSR
Rate
7.9
44
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Romantic, Crime, Drama
1927, USA
Rate
7.9
45
Only Angels Have Wings
Adventure, Drama, Romantic
1939, USA
Rate
7.9
46
Hachiko
Romantic
2023, China
Rate
7.9
47
Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama
2023, Ireland / USA
Rate
7.9
48
Amélie
Comedy, Romantic
2001, France / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
49
American Beauty
Romantic
1999, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
50
Captain Blood
Romantic, Action, Adventure
1935, USA
Rate
7.9
51
The Cranes Are Flying
Romantic, War, Drama
1957, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
52
Easter Parade
Romantic, Musical
1948, USA
Rate
7.9
53
Pygmalion
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1938, Great Britain
Rate
7.9
54
A Star Is Born
Drama, Romantic, Musical
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
55
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You
Anime, Romantic, Animation, Fantasy
2019, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
56
It Happened in Penkovo
Drama, Romantic
1957, USSR
Rate
7.9
57
His Girl Friday
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1940, USA
Rate
7.8
58
Waterloo Bridge
War, Romantic, Drama
1940, USA
Rate
7.8
59
My Name Is Khan
Drama, Romantic
2010, India
Rate
7.8
60
Cyrano de Bergerac
Adventure, Drama, Romantic
1950, USA
Rate
7.8
61
Pride & Prejudice
Romantic, Drama
2005, France / Great Britain
Rate
7.8
62
The Gay Divorcee
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1934, USA
Rate
7.8
63
The Artist
Romantic
2011, France
Rate
7.8
64
Edward Scissorhands
Fairy Tale, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1990, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.8
65
The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller
2008, USA / Germany
Rate
7.8
66
Stardust
Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale
2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.8
67
Shanghai Express
Romantic, Adventure, Drama
1932, USA
Rate
7.8
68
Five Feet Apart
Romantic, Drama
2019, USA
Rate
7.8
69
Alita: Battle Angel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Romantic
2018, USA / Canada / Argentina
Rate
7.8
70
The Terminal
Romantic, Drama
2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
71
Different Fortunes
Drama, Romantic
1956, USSR
Rate
7.8
72
Me Before You
Romantic
2016, USA
Rate
7.8
73
Mashenka
Romantic, War
1942, USSR
Rate
7.8
74
Champion
Romantic, Sport, Film-Noir, Drama
1950, USA
Rate
7.8
75
Klyovny ulove
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
76
Wicked
Musical, Fantasy, Romantic
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
77
5 Centimeters Per Second
Drama, Animation, Romantic, Anime
2007, Japan
Rate
Tickets
7.7
78
True Friends
Comedy, Romantic
1954, USSR
Rate
7.7
79
Way Down East
Drama, Romantic
1920, USA
Rate
7.7
80
Passengers
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Romantic
2016, USA
Rate
7.7
81
The Illusionist
Drama, Romantic, Adventure
2006, USA / Czechia
Rate
7.7
82
Malèna
War, Drama, Romantic
2000, Italy / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
83
The Next Three Days
Thriller, Romantic, Drama
2010, USA
Rate
7.7
84
Sabrina
Comedy, Romantic
1954, USA
Rate
7.7
85
La La Land
Musical, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.7
86
Volunteers
Romantic
1958, USSR
Rate
7.7
87
L'Atalante
Drama, Romantic
1934, France
Rate
Tickets
7.7
88
A Man Was Born
Drama, Romantic
1956, USSR
Rate
7.7
89
The Gorge
Action, Romantic
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
90
Tabu
Drama, Adventure, Romantic
1931, USA
Rate
7.7
91
The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic
1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Rate
7.7
92
Broken Blossoms or The Yellow Man and the Girl
Romantic, Drama
1919, USA
Rate
7.7
93
True Lies
Action, Comedy, Thriller, Adventure, Romantic
1994, USA
Rate
7.7
94
The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
95
Pride and Prejudice
Drama, Romantic
1940, USA
Rate
7.7
96
Bachelor Knight
Comedy, Romantic
1947, USA
Rate
7.7
97
Chocolat
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2000, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
98
Manhattan Melodrama
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1934, USA
Rate
7.6
99
Her
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama
2013, USA
Rate
7.6
100
Robin Hood
Adventure, Family, Romantic
1922, USA
Rate
Genre
Action
Adult
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Catastrophe
Children's
Comedy
Compilation
Concert
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
War
Western
Country
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
East Germany
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Great Britain
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Russian Empire
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan, Province of China
Thailand
Turkey
UAE
USA
USSR
Ukraine
Uruguay
Venezuela
Viet Nam
West Germany
Yugoslavia
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1933
1932
1931
1930
1929
1928
1927
1926
1925
1924
1923
1922
1921
1920
1919
1918
1916
1915
Apply
Reset
Most Anticipated Films
Top 1000 Films
Top Films in Cinemas
Best films of 2025
Best films of 2024
Best films of 2023
Best films of 2022
Best films of 2021
Top Films by Country
Top Films by Genre
1
2
3
4
5
Forward
Most Anticipated Films
917
Avatar 3
25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2
1 January 2026
123
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
25 December 2025
104
Now You See Me 3
13 November 2025
95
Mazhor v Dubae
30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.2
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.0
Min aatym Taptal
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree