Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Romantic

Rating of the best films in the Romantic genre

Forrest Gump 8.7
1 Forrest Gump
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1994, USA
Howl's Moving Castle 8.5
2 Howl's Moving Castle
Anime, Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2004, Japan
Your Name 8.5
3 Your Name
Animation, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime 2016, Japan
Titanic 8.3
4 Titanic
Romantic, Drama, Adventure 1997, USA
Safety Last! 8.3
5 Safety Last!
Romantic, Comedy, Family 1923, USA
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
6 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2004, USA
Gone with the Wind 8.3
7 Gone with the Wind
War, Romantic 1939, USA
Ballad of a Soldier 8.3
8 Ballad of a Soldier
Drama, War, Romantic 1959, USSR
Love and Pigeons 8.3
9 Love and Pigeons
Comedy, Romantic 1984, USSR
An Ordinary Miracle 8.3
10 An Ordinary Miracle
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale 1978, USSR
La Bohème 8.3
11 La Bohème
Drama, Music, Romantic 2002, Austria
Groundhog Day 8.3
12 Groundhog Day
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
Office Romance 8.3
13 Office Romance
Romantic, Comedy 1977, USSR
Casablanca 8.2
14 Casablanca
Drama, Romantic 1942, USA
Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse 8.2
15 Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse
Romantic 1956, USSR
Rebecca 8.2
16 Rebecca
Romantic, Crime, Thriller, Drama 1940, USA
My Man Godfrey 8.2
17 My Man Godfrey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1936, USA
Beauty and the Beast 8.2
18 Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation 1991, USA
Goodbye, Mr. Chips 8.2
19 Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Drama, Romantic 1939, Great Britain
The Notebook 8.1
20 The Notebook
Drama, Romantic 2004, USA
Notorious 8.1
21 Notorious
Romantic, Thriller, Film-Noir 1946, USA
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
22 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
You Can't Take It With You 8.1
23 You Can't Take It With You
Romantic, Comedy 1938, USA
The Philadelphia Story 8.1
24 The Philadelphia Story
Comedy, Romantic 1940, USA
Walking the Streets of Moscow 8.1
25 Walking the Streets of Moscow
Romantic, Comedy 1963, USSR
The Shop Around the Corner 8.1
26 The Shop Around the Corner
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1940, USA
The Fifth Element 8.1
27 The Fifth Element
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1997, France
Rocky 8.1
28 Rocky
Sport, Romantic, Drama 1976, USA
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
29 Slumdog Millionaire
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain
The Wedding 8.1
30 The Wedding
Comedy, Romantic 1944, USSR
The Best Offer 8.1
31 The Best Offer
Romantic, Drama 2013, Italy
The Gold Rush 8.1
32 The Gold Rush
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family 1925, USA
Officers 8.0
33 Officers
Drama, Romantic 1971, USSR
The Adventures of Robin Hood 8.0
34 The Adventures of Robin Hood
Adventure, Romantic, Action 1938, USA
The Girls 8.0
35 The Girls
Romantic, Comedy 1961, USSR
Little Women 8.0
36 Little Women
Romantic, Drama 2019, USA
Bringing Up Baby 8.0
37 Bringing Up Baby
Comedy, Romantic 1938, USA
A Letter to Three Wives 8.0
38 A Letter to Three Wives
Romantic, Drama 1949, USA
Mr. Nobody 8.0
39 Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Good Luck! 8.0
40 Good Luck!
Drama, Romantic 1956, USSR
That Hamilton Woman 8.0
41 That Hamilton Woman
Romantic, History, Drama, War 1941, USA
Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi 8.0
42 Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi
Animation, Drama, Romantic, Anime 2020, Japan
Romeo and Juliet 8.0
43 Romeo and Juliet
Drama, Music, Romantic 1955, USSR
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans 7.9
44 Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Romantic, Crime, Drama 1927, USA
Only Angels Have Wings 7.9
45 Only Angels Have Wings
Adventure, Drama, Romantic 1939, USA
Hachiko 7.9
46 Hachiko
Romantic 2023, China
Poor Things 7.9
47 Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2023, Ireland / USA
Amélie 7.9
48 Amélie
Comedy, Romantic 2001, France / Germany
American Beauty 7.9
49 American Beauty
Romantic 1999, USA
Captain Blood 7.9
50 Captain Blood
Romantic, Action, Adventure 1935, USA
The Cranes Are Flying 7.9
51 The Cranes Are Flying
Romantic, War, Drama 1957, USSR
Easter Parade 7.9
52 Easter Parade
Romantic, Musical 1948, USA
Pygmalion 7.9
53 Pygmalion
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1938, Great Britain
A Star Is Born 7.9
54 A Star Is Born
Drama, Romantic, Musical 2018, USA
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You 7.9
55 Tenki no ko / Weathering With You
Anime, Romantic, Animation, Fantasy 2019, Japan
It Happened in Penkovo 7.9
56 It Happened in Penkovo
Drama, Romantic 1957, USSR
His Girl Friday 7.9
57 His Girl Friday
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1940, USA
Waterloo Bridge 7.8
58 Waterloo Bridge
War, Romantic, Drama 1940, USA
My Name Is Khan 7.8
59 My Name Is Khan
Drama, Romantic 2010, India
Cyrano de Bergerac 7.8
60 Cyrano de Bergerac
Adventure, Drama, Romantic 1950, USA
Pride & Prejudice 7.8
61 Pride & Prejudice
Romantic, Drama 2005, France / Great Britain
The Gay Divorcee 7.8
62 The Gay Divorcee
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1934, USA
The Artist 7.8
63 The Artist
Romantic 2011, France
Edward Scissorhands 7.8
64 Edward Scissorhands
Fairy Tale, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1990, USA
The Reader 7.8
65 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Stardust 7.8
66 Stardust
Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale 2007, Great Britain / USA
Shanghai Express 7.8
67 Shanghai Express
Romantic, Adventure, Drama 1932, USA
Five Feet Apart 7.8
68 Five Feet Apart
Romantic, Drama 2019, USA
Alita: Battle Angel 7.8
69 Alita: Battle Angel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Romantic 2018, USA / Canada / Argentina
The Terminal 7.8
70 The Terminal
Romantic, Drama 2004, USA
Different Fortunes 7.8
71 Different Fortunes
Drama, Romantic 1956, USSR
Me Before You 7.8
72 Me Before You
Romantic 2016, USA
Mashenka 7.8
73 Mashenka
Romantic, War 1942, USSR
Champion 7.8
74 Champion
Romantic, Sport, Film-Noir, Drama 1950, USA
Klyovny ulove 7.8
75 Klyovny ulove
Comedy, Romantic 2025, Russia
Wicked 7.8
76 Wicked
Musical, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, USA
5 Centimeters Per Second 7.7
77 5 Centimeters Per Second
Drama, Animation, Romantic, Anime 2007, Japan
True Friends 7.7
78 True Friends
Comedy, Romantic 1954, USSR
Way Down East 7.7
79 Way Down East
Drama, Romantic 1920, USA
Passengers 7.7
80 Passengers
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Romantic 2016, USA
The Illusionist 7.7
81 The Illusionist
Drama, Romantic, Adventure 2006, USA / Czechia
Malèna 7.7
82 Malèna
War, Drama, Romantic 2000, Italy / USA
The Next Three Days 7.7
83 The Next Three Days
Thriller, Romantic, Drama 2010, USA
Sabrina 7.7
84 Sabrina
Comedy, Romantic 1954, USA
La La Land 7.7
85 La La Land
Musical, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2016, USA
Volunteers 7.7
86 Volunteers
Romantic 1958, USSR
L'Atalante 7.7
87 L'Atalante
Drama, Romantic 1934, France
A Man Was Born 7.7
88 A Man Was Born
Drama, Romantic 1956, USSR
The Gorge 7.7
89 The Gorge
Action, Romantic 2025, USA
Tabu 7.7
90 Tabu
Drama, Adventure, Romantic 1931, USA
The Barber of Siberia 7.7
91 The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic 1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Broken Blossoms or The Yellow Man and the Girl 7.7
92 Broken Blossoms or The Yellow Man and the Girl
Romantic, Drama 1919, USA
True Lies 7.7
93 True Lies
Action, Comedy, Thriller, Adventure, Romantic 1994, USA
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
94 The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
Pride and Prejudice 7.7
95 Pride and Prejudice
Drama, Romantic 1940, USA
Bachelor Knight 7.7
96 Bachelor Knight
Comedy, Romantic 1947, USA
Chocolat 7.7
97 Chocolat
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2000, Great Britain / USA
Manhattan Melodrama 7.6
98 Manhattan Melodrama
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1934, USA
Her 7.6
99 Her
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2013, USA
Robin Hood 7.6
100 Robin Hood
Adventure, Family, Romantic 1922, USA
