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Poster of Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse
7.9

Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse

, 1956
Vesna na Zarechnoy ulitse
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse
7.9

Cast

Nina Ivanova
Tatyana Sergeyevna
Nikolay Rybnikov
Nikolay Rybnikov
Sasha Savchenko
Rimma Shorokhova
Alya
Gennady Yukhtin
Krushenkov
Valentina Pugachyova
Zina
Nikolai Klyuchnev
Fedya
Marina Gavrilko
Mariya Gavrilovna
Vladimir Guliayev
Vladimir Guliayev
Yura
Yuri Belov
Yuri Belov
Ishchenko
Valentin Bryleev
Ivan Migulko
Director Marlen Khutsiev
Writer Felix Mironer
Composer Boris Mokrousov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 26 November 1956
Release date
26 November 1956 USSR
11 December 2010 Ukraine
Production Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Vesna na Zarechnoy ulitse, Spring on Zarechnaya Street, Весна на Заречной улице, Kevad Ülejõe tänaval, Pavasaris Užupio gatvėje, Primavera en la ciudad, Tavasz a kisvárosban, Wiosna na ulicy Zarzecznej, 扎列赤纳亚大街上的春天, Frühling in der Saretschnaja-Straße, Zareçnaya Sokağı’nda Bahar, 스프링 온 자레크나야 스트리트

Film rating

7.9
Rate 23 votes
7.4 IMDb
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In overall ranking  402 In the Romantic genre  49 In films of USSR  21 In films of 1956  1
Updated 1 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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