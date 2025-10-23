Denji became “Chainsaw Man”, a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.
Gekijô-ban Chensô Man Reze-hen, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, Chainsaw Man: The Movie - Reze Arc, Chainsaw Man, Chainsaw Man - la película: Arco de Reze, Chainsaw Man - Le Film: L'arc de Reze, Chainsaw Man - O Filme: Arco da Reze, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Chương Reze, Chainsaw Man: The Movie: Reze Arc, Chensô Man Reze-hen, El arco de Reze, Человек-бензопила. Фильм: История Резе, 劇場版『チェンソーマン レゼ篇』, 劇場版『鏈鋸人 蕾潔篇』