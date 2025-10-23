Menu
IMDb Rating: 9
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc

Gekijô-ban Chensô Man Reze-hen
Synopsis

Denji became “Chainsaw Man”, a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 23 October 2025
Release date
30 October 2025 Russia
30 October 2025 Czechia
29 October 2025 Japan
31 October 2025 Latvia 16+
31 October 2025 Lithuania
23 October 2025 UAE 18TC
Production Mappa, Shueisha
Also known as
Gekijô-ban Chensô Man Reze-hen, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, Chainsaw Man: The Movie - Reze Arc, Chainsaw Man, Chainsaw Man - la película: Arco de Reze, Chainsaw Man - Le Film: L'arc de Reze, Chainsaw Man - O Filme: Arco da Reze, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Chương Reze, Chainsaw Man: The Movie: Reze Arc, Chensô Man Reze-hen, El arco de Reze, Человек-бензопила. Фильм: История Резе, 劇場版『チェンソーマン レゼ篇』, 劇場版『鏈鋸人 蕾潔篇』
Director
Tatsuya Yoshihara
Cast
Kikunosuke Toya
Tomori Kusunoki
Shogo Sakata
Ai Fairouz
Reina Ueda
9.3
9 IMDb
