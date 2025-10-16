Menu
Poster of Two people in the same life, not counting the dog
1 poster Showtimes
Going 1
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Two people in the same life, not counting the dog

Two people in the same life, not counting the dog

Двое в одной жизни, не считая собаки
Showtimes
Going 1
Not going 0

Synopsis

The story of an elderly married couple of intellectuals living in St. Petersburg. As children, they survived the Great Patriotic War, and now they are alone — the children have moved away, the son lives abroad. Despite their loneliness and difficult past, the couple retained warmth, wisdom, patience and a rare ability to forgive. Their calmness and kindness become a quiet island of light for those who have lost their footing — neighbor Polina, who is experiencing a personal crisis, and other casual guests find understanding, support and hope from them. This is a story about true human values, about family, love, and the ability to keep others warm even when it seems like you don't have enough warmth yourself.

Two people in the same life, not counting the dog - trailer
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 October 2025
Release date
16 October 2025 Russia СБ Фильм
Director
Andrey Zaytsev
Andrey Zaytsev
Cast
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Polina Guhman
Polina Guhman
Aleksandr Adabashyan
Aleksandr Adabashyan
Aleksandr Zamuraev
Anna Ukolova
Anna Ukolova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
Write review
Showtimes and Tickets
Kinoklub Eldar
20:30
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
Руслан Панкратов 20 September 2025, 12:40
Когда пространство современного кинематографа будто захвачено однообразием и сомнительными коммерческими проектами, появляется фильм, напоминающий… Read more…
Reviews
Film Trailers All trailers
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog - trailer
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog Trailer
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«Two people in the same life, not counting the dog» now playing

Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
Help with tickets
Kinoklub Eldar
Yugo-zapadnaya
2D
20:30
All showtimes and tickets
