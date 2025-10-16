The story of an elderly married couple of intellectuals living in St. Petersburg. As children, they survived the Great Patriotic War, and now they are alone — the children have moved away, the son lives abroad. Despite their loneliness and difficult past, the couple retained warmth, wisdom, patience and a rare ability to forgive. Their calmness and kindness become a quiet island of light for those who have lost their footing — neighbor Polina, who is experiencing a personal crisis, and other casual guests find understanding, support and hope from them. This is a story about true human values, about family, love, and the ability to keep others warm even when it seems like you don't have enough warmth yourself.