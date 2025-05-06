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Poster of Good Luck!
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Good Luck!
7.8

Good Luck!

, 1956
V dobryy chas!
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Good Luck!
7.8

Cast

Viktor Khokhryakov
Professor Pyotr Averin
Leonid Vladimirovich Kharitonov
Andrey Averin
Oleg Golubitsky
Arkadiy
Galina Samokhina
Mariya Alekseyevna
Natalya Malyavina
Galina
Leonid Davydov-Suboch
Aleksey
Lyudmila Chernyshyova
Anastasiya Averina
Oleg Anofriev
Oleg Anofriev
Vadim Razvalov
Larisa Naryshkina
Katya
Sergey Vitomskov
Afanasiy
Director Viktor Eisymont
Writer Viktor Rozov
Composer Mark Fradkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 11 February 1956
Release date
11 February 1956 Russia 0+
11 November 1956 USA
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Based on play “В добрый час!” (Viktor Rozov)
Also known as
V dobryy chas!, В добрый час!, A tizenkettedik órában, Good Luck!, Labi laimi!, Piękne dni, Serkkuni kaupungista

Film rating

7.8
Rate 22 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  517 In the Drama genre  231 In the Romantic genre  72 In films of USSR  33 In films of 1956  2
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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