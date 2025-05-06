7.8V dobryy chas!
Good Luck!, 1956
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Cast
Viktor Khokhryakov
Professor Pyotr Averin
Leonid Vladimirovich Kharitonov
Andrey Averin
Oleg Golubitsky
Arkadiy
Natalya Malyavina
Galina
Leonid Davydov-Suboch
Aleksey
Lyudmila Chernyshyova
Anastasiya Averina
Larisa Naryshkina
Katya
Sergey Vitomskov
Afanasiy
Director Viktor Eisymont
Writer Viktor Rozov
Composer Mark Fradkin
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 11 February 1956
Release date
|11 February 1956
|Russia
|0+
|11 November 1956
|USA
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Based on play “В добрый час!” (Viktor Rozov)
Also known as
V dobryy chas!, В добрый час!, A tizenkettedik órában, Good Luck!, Labi laimi!, Piękne dni, Serkkuni kaupungista
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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