Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Germany

Rating of the best films produced in Germany

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
1 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama 2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
2 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Fantasy 2003, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Fight Club 8.6
3 Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama 1999, USA / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
M 8.5
4 M
Film-Noir, Crime, Drama, Thriller 1931, Germany
Rate
Autumn Sonata 8.3
5 Autumn Sonata
Musical, Drama 1978, Sweden / France / Germany
Rate
Tickets
In the heart of the National 8.3
6 In the heart of the National
Documentary, Sport 2024, Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
7 Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Action, Drama, Adventure, Comedy 1997, Germany / Netherlands / Belgium
Rate
Watch trailer
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse 8.2
8 The Testament of Dr. Mabuse
Mystery, Crime, Horror 1933, Germany
Rate
Blade II 8.1
9 Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure 2002, Germany / USA
Rate
Nosferatu - eine symphonie des grauen 8.1
10 Nosferatu - eine symphonie des grauen
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 1922, Germany
Rate
Tickets
Metropolis 8.1
11 Metropolis
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller 1927, Germany
Rate
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
12 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Tickets
The Devil's Advocate 8.0
13 The Devil's Advocate
Thriller, Drama 1997, USA / Germany
Rate
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
14 Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action 2009, Germany / USA
Rate
Tickets
Casino Royale 8.0
15 Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
Rammstein: Paris 8.0
16 Rammstein: Paris
Musical 2016, Germany
Rate
Amélie 7.9
17 Amélie
Comedy, Romantic 2001, France / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Blue Angel 7.9
18 The Blue Angel
Musical, Drama 1930, Germany
Rate
Faust 7.9
19 Faust
Sci-Fi, Horror 1926, Germany
Rate
Constantine 7.9
20 Constantine
Thriller, Action, Fairy Tale, Drama 2005, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring 7.8
21 Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
Drama 2003, South Korea / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
The Reader 7.8
22 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Rate
The Bourne Identity 7.8
23 The Bourne Identity
Thriller 2002, USA / Germany / Czechia
Rate
The Grand Budapest Hotel 7.8
24 The Grand Budapest Hotel
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
V for Vendetta 7.7
25 V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Gangs of New York 7.7
26 Gangs of New York
Drama, History 2002, USA / Germany / Italy / Great Britain / Netherlands
Rate
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer 7.7
27 Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama 2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The White Ribbon 7.7
28 The White Ribbon
Drama, War 2009, Austria / France / Germany / Italy
Rate
When We Leave 7.6
29 When We Leave
Drama 2010, Germany
Rate
Perfect Days 7.6
30 Perfect Days
Drama 2023, Germany / Japan
Rate
Tickets
Dead Man 7.6
31 Dead Man
Crime, Western, Drama, Adventure 1995, USA / Germany / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Patriot 7.6
32 The Patriot
Drama, War, Action 2000, Germany / USA
Rate
Dogville 7.6
33 Dogville
Thriller, Drama 2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Rate
Watch trailer
Who Am I 7.6
34 Who Am I
Thriller 2014, Germany
Rate
Loveless 7.5
35 Loveless
Drama 2017, Russia / France / Belgium / Germany
Rate
Underworld 7.4
36 Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror 2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
Rate
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari 7.4
37 The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
Drama, Horror, Thriller 1920, Germany
Rate
The Fast and the Furious 7.4
38 The Fast and the Furious
Thriller, Action, Crime 2001, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Soul Kitchen 7.4
39 Soul Kitchen
Comedy 2009, Germany
Rate
Turtle: The Incredible Journey 7.4
40 Turtle: The Incredible Journey
Documentary 2009, Germany / Great Britain / Austria
Rate
Pirate Radio 7.4
41 Pirate Radio
Comedy 2009, Great Britain / Germany / France
Rate
Die verlorene Ehre der Katharina Blum 7.3
42 Die verlorene Ehre der Katharina Blum
Crime, Drama 1975, Germany
Rate
Mongol 7.3
43 Mongol
History, Drama, Biography 2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
Rate
The Aviator 7.3
44 The Aviator
Drama 2004, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Valkyrie 7.3
45 Valkyrie
Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Rate
Resident Evil 7.3
46 Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Rate
Mission: Impossible III 7.3
47 Mission: Impossible III
Thriller, Action, Mystery, Adventure 2006, Germany / USA
Rate
Pandorum 7.3
48 Pandorum
Horror, Sci-Fi 2009, USA / Germany
Rate
Pink Taxi 7.3
49 Pink Taxi
Documentary 2009, Germany
Rate
Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben 7.2
50 Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben
Comedy 2017, Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Paradise 7.2
51 Paradise
Drama 2016, Russia / Germany
Rate
Terminator Salvation 7.2
52 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Rate
Melancholia 7.2
53 Melancholia
Sci-Fi, Drama 2010, Germany / Sweden / Denmark / France / Italy
Rate
Keinohrhasen 7.2
54 Keinohrhasen
Romantic, Comedy 2007, Germany
Rate
Eddie the Eagle 7.2
55 Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport 2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
Rate
100 Things 7.2
56 100 Things
Comedy 2018, Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Anonymous 7.1
57 Anonymous
Drama 2011, Germany / Great Britain
Rate
Paris, je t aime 7.1
58 Paris, je t aime
Romantic 2006, Liechtenstein / Switzerland / Germany / France
Rate
Abgeschnitten 7.1
59 Abgeschnitten
Horror, Action, Thriller, Detective 2018, Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7.0
60 Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama 2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Rate
Faraway, So Close! 7.0
61 Faraway, So Close!
Detective, Romantic, Drama 1993, Germany
Rate
Antichrist 6.9
62 Antichrist
Horror, Drama 2009, Denmark / Germany / France / Sweden / Italy / Poland
Rate
A Series of Unfortunate Events 6.9
63 A Series of Unfortunate Events
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2004, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
2 Fast 2 Furious 6.9
64 2 Fast 2 Furious
Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime 2003, USA / Germany
Rate
The House That Jack Built 6.9
65 The House That Jack Built
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2018, Denmark / France / Germany / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 6.9
66 The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Action, Crime, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany
Rate
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
67 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Rate
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters 6.8
68 Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Comedy, Action, Horror 2012, USA / Germany
Rate
A Dangerous Method 6.8
69 A Dangerous Method
Drama 2011, Germany / Canada / Great Britain
Rate
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 6.8
70 National Lampoon's Van Wilder
Comedy 2002, Germany / USA
Rate
The International 6.8
71 The International
Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Rate
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I 6.8
72 Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Drama, Adult 2013, Denmark / Germany / France / Belgium / Great Britain
Rate
Luis and the Aliens 6.8
73 Luis and the Aliens
Animation 2018, Germany / Luxembourg / Denmark
Rate
Watch trailer
Voyage of Time: Life's Journey 6.7
74 Voyage of Time: Life's Journey
Documentary, Sci-Fi 2016, USA / France / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Chéri 6.7
75 Chéri
Romantic 2009, Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Inkheart 6.7
76 Inkheart
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2008, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
Combat Girls 6.7
77 Combat Girls
Drama 2011, Germany
Rate
Astérix et Obélix contre César 6.7
78 Astérix et Obélix contre César
History, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale 1999, France / Germany / Italy
Rate
The Grudge 6.6
79 The Grudge
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2004, Japan / USA / Germany
Rate
Against the Current 6.6
80 Against the Current
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
Bedazzled 6.6
81 Bedazzled
Romantic, Comedy, Fantasy 2000, Germany / USA
Rate
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 6.6
82 School of Magical Animals: Part 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
Rate
Love Is All You Need 6.6
83 Love Is All You Need
Comedy, Romantic 2012, Germany / Denmark / Sweden / France / Italy
Rate
Final Destination 3 6.6
84 Final Destination 3
Mystery, Drama, Thriller, Horror 2006, Germany / USA
Rate
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
85 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Rate
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
86 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
The Song of Names 6.6
87 The Song of Names
Drama 2019, Germany / Canada / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Lassie - A New Adventure 6.6
88 Lassie - A New Adventure
Action, Drama, Family 2023, Germany
Rate
American Wedding 6.5
89 American Wedding
Comedy 2003, USA / Germany
Rate
A Stork's Journey 6.5
90 A Stork's Journey
Animation, Comedy, Family 2017, USA / Germany / Belgium
Rate
101 Dalmatians 6.5
91 101 Dalmatians
Comedy, Adventure, Family 1996, USA / Germany
Rate
Rabbit Without Ears 2 6.5
92 Rabbit Without Ears 2
Comedy, Romantic 2009, Germany
Rate
The Hero of Centopia 6.5
93 The Hero of Centopia
Children's 2022, Germany / Austria
Rate
Watch trailer
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones 6.5
94 The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Adventure, Action, Fantasy, Drama 2013, USA / Germany
Rate
Hotel for Dogs 6.5
95 Hotel for Dogs
Comedy 2009, USA / Germany
Rate
Maria 6.4
96 Maria
Biography, Drama 2024, Germany / USA / UAE / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Boy Kills World 6.4
97 Boy Kills World
Action 2023, USA / Germany / South Africa
Rate
Asterix at the Olympic Games 6.4
98 Asterix at the Olympic Games
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2008, France / Spain / Germany
Rate
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 6.4
99 Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2003, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Rate
The Wedding Planner 6.3
100 The Wedding Planner
History, Romantic 2001, USA / Germany
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
917
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
123
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
104
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
95
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.2
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.0
Min aatym Taptal
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more