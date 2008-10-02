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Poster of Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
6.3

Jasper: Journey to the End of the World

, 2008
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
Germany / Animation, Children's / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World - Trailer
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World  Trailer

Synopsis

Between the icy South Pole and a colourful sea-port, plays the adventure of the penguin brothers Jasper and Junior, who, with the help of 9 year old Emma, retrieve the eggs of a threatened parrot species from the evil Dr. Block.

Cast

Malte Arkona
Jasper
Maresa Sedlmeier
Emma
Christoph Maria Herbst
Christoph Maria Herbst
Dr. Block
Manou Lubowski
Manou Lubowski
Jaspers Vater
Manfred Trilling
Rufus Beck
Kakapo
Torsten Lennie Münchow
Rolf
Christine Leyser
Diva
Claus-Peter Damitz
Kapitän
Katrin Fröhlich
Jaspers Mutter
Jakob Riedl
Schiffstechniker
Jakob Riedl
Schiffstechniker
Director Eckart Fingberg, Kay Delventhal
Writer John Chambers, Eckart Fingberg, Michael Mädel
Composer Florian Tessloff
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 13 August 2009
World premiere 2 October 2008
Release date
3 February 2011 Russia RUSCICO
3 February 2011 Belarus
16 December 2009 France
13 August 2009 Germany
3 February 2011 Kazakhstan
17 August 2011 South Korea
3 February 2011 Ukraine
Budget €8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $734,443
Production Amuse Films, Toons'N'Tales
Also known as
Jasper und das Limonadenkomplott, Jasper, Jasper: Journey to the End of the World, As aventuras do pinguin Jasper, Jasper - Călătorie la capătul pământului, Jasper, pingouin explorateur, Jasper: Penguin Explorer, Jasper: Viaje al fin del mundo, Пингвинёнок Джаспер: Путешествие на край света, Пінгвін Джаспер: Подорож на край Землі, Jasper, le pingouin explorateur, 재스퍼:독일애니

Cartoon rating

6.3
Rate 22 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2958 In the Animation genre  348 In the Children's genre  32 In films of Germany  109 In films of 2008  116
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

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Jasper: Journey to the End of the World - Trailer
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World Trailer
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World - Trailer
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World Trailer
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soundtrack Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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