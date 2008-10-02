Between the icy South Pole and a colourful sea-port, plays the adventure of the penguin brothers Jasper and Junior, who, with the help of 9 year old Emma, retrieve the eggs of a threatened parrot species from the evil Dr. Block.
Jasper und das Limonadenkomplott, Jasper, Jasper: Journey to the End of the World, As aventuras do pinguin Jasper, Jasper - Călătorie la capătul pământului, Jasper, pingouin explorateur, Jasper: Penguin Explorer, Jasper: Viaje al fin del mundo, Пингвинёнок Джаспер: Путешествие на край света, Пінгвін Джаспер: Подорож на край Землі, Jasper, le pingouin explorateur, 재스퍼:독일애니