Top Films
Top 1000 Films
2016
Top films of 2016
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.5
1
Your Name
Animation, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime
2016, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
2
Hacksaw Ridge
War, Drama, Biography
2016, USA
Rate
8.2
3
Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
8.1
4
Captain America: Civil War
Action, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
5
Deadpool
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action
2016, USA / Canada
Rate
8.0
6
Doctor Strange
Fantasy, Adventure
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
7
Rammstein: Paris
Musical
2016, Germany
Rate
8.0
8
Moana
Animation
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
9
Lion
Drama
2016, Great Britain / Australia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
10
Train to Busan
Horror, Action, Thriller
2016, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
11
Me Before You
Romantic
2016, USA
Rate
7.8
12
The Big Short
Drama
2016, USA
Rate
7.7
13
Perfect Strangers
Drama, Comedy
2016, Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
14
Passengers
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Romantic
2016, USA
Rate
7.7
15
John Wick: Chapter 2
Action
2016, USA
Rate
7.7
16
La La Land
Musical, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.7
17
Kubo and the Two Strings
Animation
2016, USA
Rate
7.7
18
Arrival
Sci-Fi
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
19
Miss Sloane
Drama
2016, USA
Rate
7.6
20
Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic
2016, France / Great Britain
Rate
7.6
21
Sully
Drama, Biography
2016, USA
Rate
7.6
22
The Conjuring 2
Horror
2016, USA
Rate
7.6
23
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Family, Fantasy, Adventure
2016, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.6
24
Captain Fantastic
Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2016, USA
Rate
7.6
25
Moonlight
Drama
2016, USA
Rate
7.6
26
Hell or High Water
Crime, Drama
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
27
X-Men: Apocalypse
Action, Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
Rate
7.6
28
Rogue One
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
29
Kedi
Documentary
2016, USA / Turkey
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
30
The Accountant
Drama
2016, USA
Rate
7.5
31
Split
Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
7.5
32
Nocturnal Animals
Thriller, Drama
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
33
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Detective
2016, Great Britain
Rate
7.4
34
Deepwater Horizon
Drama
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
35
Sing
Musical, Animation
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
36
Kung Fu Panda 3
Animation, Adventure, Action, Family, Comedy
2016, USA / China
Rate
7.4
37
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Fantasy, Adventure
2016, USA
Rate
7.4
38
Panfilov's 28 Men
War, Drama
2016, Russia
Rate
7.4
39
A Monster Calls
Sci-Fi, Fantasy
2016, USA / Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
40
The Nice Guys
Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
7.4
41
Warcraft
Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
42
Finding Dory
Comedy, Adventure, Animation
2016, USA
Rate
7.4
43
The Jungle Book
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2016, USA
Rate
7.4
44
Allied
Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
7.4
45
Don't Breathe
Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
7.3
46
Paterson
Drama
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
47
The Foreigner
Thriller, Action
2016, USA
Rate
7.3
48
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy
2016, USA
Rate
7.3
49
The Finest Hours
Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
7.3
50
Graduation
Drama
2016, Romania / France / Belgium
Rate
7.3
51
Qirmizi bag
Drama
2016, Russia / Azerbaijan
Rate
7.3
52
The Zookeeper's Wife
Drama, Biography, War
2016, USA
Rate
7.3
53
Earthquake
Drama
2016, Russia
Rate
7.3
54
War Dogs
Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
7.2
55
The Magnificent Seven
Action, Western
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
56
Storks
Comedy, Animation
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
57
Paradise
Drama
2016, Russia / Germany
Rate
7.2
58
Flight Crew
Drama, Adventure, Thriller
2016, Russia
Rate
7.2
59
The Student
Drama
2016, Russia
Rate
7.2
60
Survival Family
Comedy
2016, Japan
Rate
7.2
61
Collateral Beauty
Drama
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
62
The Infiltrator
Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
7.2
63
The Monk and the Demon
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2016, Russia
Rate
7.2
64
Kontributsiya
History, Detective
2016, Russia
Rate
7.2
65
Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport
2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
Rate
7.1
66
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Horror
2016, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
67
Suicide Squad
Action, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
Rate
7.1
68
Nerve
Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
69
It's Only the End of the World
Drama
2016, France / Canada
Rate
7.1
70
The Secret Life of Pets
Animation, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
71
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Family, Adventure, Fantasy
2016, USA
Rate
7.1
72
Pete's Dragon
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
73
Star Trek Beyond
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
74
The Promise
Drama, History, Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
7.0
75
The Shallows
Thriller, Drama
2016, USA
Rate
7.0
76
The Girl with All the Gifts
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2016, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
77
Inferno
Thriller, Adventure
2016, USA / Japan / Turkey / Hungary
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
78
The Legend of Tarzan
Action, Adventure
2016, USA
Rate
7.0
79
Going in Style
Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
7.0
80
Rudolf the Black Cat
Animation, Children's, Comedy
2016, Japan
Rate
7.0
81
The Girl on the Train
Detective, Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
7.0
82
Lights Out
Horror
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
83
Jason Bourne
Thriller, Action
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
84
Jackie
Drama, Biography
2016, USA / France
Rate
6.9
85
Before I Fall
Drama, Detective
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
86
The Icebreaker
Drama
2016, Russia
Rate
6.9
87
The Duelist
Drama
2016, Russia
Rate
6.9
88
Collector
Crime, Drama
2016, Russia
Rate
6.9
89
Bridget Jones's Baby
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
90
After You're Gone
Drama
2016, Russia
Rate
6.8
91
Swiss Army Man
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
6.8
92
Now You See Me 2
Crime, Thriller, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
6.8
93
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
6.8
94
The Space Between Us
Sci-Fi
2016, USA
Rate
6.8
95
Why Him?
Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
96
Tulip Fever
History, Romantic
2016, Great Britain / USA
Rate
6.8
97
Wakefield
Comedy, Drama
2016, USA
Rate
6.8
98
Trolls
Family, Animation, Fantasy, Adventure
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
99
The Limehouse Golem
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy
2016, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
100
Up for Love
Romantic, Comedy
2016, France
Rate
