Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2016

Top films of 2016

Your Name 8.5
1 Your Name
Animation, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime 2016, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Hacksaw Ridge 8.3
2 Hacksaw Ridge
War, Drama, Biography 2016, USA
Rate
Zootopia 8.2
3 Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
Rate
Captain America: Civil War 8.1
4 Captain America: Civil War
Action, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Deadpool 8.0
5 Deadpool
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action 2016, USA / Canada
Rate
Doctor Strange 8.0
6 Doctor Strange
Fantasy, Adventure 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Rammstein: Paris 8.0
7 Rammstein: Paris
Musical 2016, Germany
Rate
Moana 8.0
8 Moana
Animation 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Lion 7.8
9 Lion
Drama 2016, Great Britain / Australia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Train to Busan 7.8
10 Train to Busan
Horror, Action, Thriller 2016, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
Me Before You 7.8
11 Me Before You
Romantic 2016, USA
Rate
The Big Short 7.8
12 The Big Short
Drama 2016, USA
Rate
Perfect Strangers 7.7
13 Perfect Strangers
Drama, Comedy 2016, Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Passengers 7.7
14 Passengers
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Romantic 2016, USA
Rate
John Wick: Chapter 2 7.7
15 John Wick: Chapter 2
Action 2016, USA
Rate
La La Land 7.7
16 La La Land
Musical, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2016, USA
Rate
Tickets
Kubo and the Two Strings 7.7
17 Kubo and the Two Strings
Animation 2016, USA
Rate
Arrival 7.7
18 Arrival
Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Miss Sloane 7.6
19 Miss Sloane
Drama 2016, USA
Rate
Two Is a Family 7.6
20 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
Rate
Sully 7.6
21 Sully
Drama, Biography 2016, USA
Rate
The Conjuring 2 7.6
22 The Conjuring 2
Horror 2016, USA
Rate
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 7.6
23 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2016, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Captain Fantastic 7.6
24 Captain Fantastic
Drama, Comedy, Adventure 2016, USA
Rate
Moonlight 7.6
25 Moonlight
Drama 2016, USA
Rate
Hell or High Water 7.6
26 Hell or High Water
Crime, Drama 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
X-Men: Apocalypse 7.6
27 X-Men: Apocalypse
Action, Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Rate
Rogue One 7.6
28 Rogue One
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Kedi 7.6
29 Kedi
Documentary 2016, USA / Turkey
Rate
Watch trailer
The Accountant 7.6
30 The Accountant
Drama 2016, USA
Rate
Split 7.5
31 Split
Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
Nocturnal Animals 7.5
32 Nocturnal Animals
Thriller, Drama 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride 7.5
33 Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Detective 2016, Great Britain
Rate
Deepwater Horizon 7.4
34 Deepwater Horizon
Drama 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Sing 7.4
35 Sing
Musical, Animation 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Kung Fu Panda 3 7.4
36 Kung Fu Panda 3
Animation, Adventure, Action, Family, Comedy 2016, USA / China
Rate
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children 7.4
37 Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Fantasy, Adventure 2016, USA
Rate
Panfilov's 28 Men 7.4
38 Panfilov's 28 Men
War, Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
A Monster Calls 7.4
39 A Monster Calls
Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2016, USA / Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Nice Guys 7.4
40 The Nice Guys
Comedy 2016, USA
Rate
Warcraft 7.4
41 Warcraft
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Finding Dory 7.4
42 Finding Dory
Comedy, Adventure, Animation 2016, USA
Rate
The Jungle Book 7.4
43 The Jungle Book
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2016, USA
Rate
Allied 7.4
44 Allied
Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
Don't Breathe 7.4
45 Don't Breathe
Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
Paterson 7.3
46 Paterson
Drama 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Foreigner 7.3
47 The Foreigner
Thriller, Action 2016, USA
Rate
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 7.3
48 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy 2016, USA
Rate
The Finest Hours 7.3
49 The Finest Hours
Drama, Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
Graduation 7.3
50 Graduation
Drama 2016, Romania / France / Belgium
Rate
Qirmizi bag 7.3
51 Qirmizi bag
Drama 2016, Russia / Azerbaijan
Rate
The Zookeeper's Wife 7.3
52 The Zookeeper's Wife
Drama, Biography, War 2016, USA
Rate
Earthquake 7.3
53 Earthquake
Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
War Dogs 7.3
54 War Dogs
Comedy 2016, USA
Rate
The Magnificent Seven 7.2
55 The Magnificent Seven
Action, Western 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Storks 7.2
56 Storks
Comedy, Animation 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Paradise 7.2
57 Paradise
Drama 2016, Russia / Germany
Rate
Flight Crew 7.2
58 Flight Crew
Drama, Adventure, Thriller 2016, Russia
Rate
The Student 7.2
59 The Student
Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
Survival Family 7.2
60 Survival Family
Comedy 2016, Japan
Rate
Collateral Beauty 7.2
61 Collateral Beauty
Drama 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Infiltrator 7.2
62 The Infiltrator
Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
The Monk and the Demon 7.2
63 The Monk and the Demon
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2016, Russia
Rate
Kontributsiya 7.2
64 Kontributsiya
History, Detective 2016, Russia
Rate
Eddie the Eagle 7.2
65 Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport 2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
Rate
The Autopsy of Jane Doe 7.1
66 The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Horror 2016, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Suicide Squad 7.1
67 Suicide Squad
Action, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Rate
Nerve 7.1
68 Nerve
Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
It's Only the End of the World 7.1
69 It's Only the End of the World
Drama 2016, France / Canada
Rate
The Secret Life of Pets 7.1
70 The Secret Life of Pets
Animation, Comedy 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Alice Through the Looking Glass 7.1
71 Alice Through the Looking Glass
Family, Adventure, Fantasy 2016, USA
Rate
Pete's Dragon 7.1
72 Pete's Dragon
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Star Trek Beyond 7.1
73 Star Trek Beyond
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Promise 7.1
74 The Promise
Drama, History, Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
The Shallows 7.0
75 The Shallows
Thriller, Drama 2016, USA
Rate
The Girl with All the Gifts 7.0
76 The Girl with All the Gifts
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2016, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Inferno 7.0
77 Inferno
Thriller, Adventure 2016, USA / Japan / Turkey / Hungary
Rate
Watch trailer
The Legend of Tarzan 7.0
78 The Legend of Tarzan
Action, Adventure 2016, USA
Rate
Going in Style 7.0
79 Going in Style
Comedy 2016, USA
Rate
Rudolf the Black Cat 7.0
80 Rudolf the Black Cat
Animation, Children's, Comedy 2016, Japan
Rate
The Girl on the Train 7.0
81 The Girl on the Train
Detective, Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
Lights Out 7.0
82 Lights Out
Horror 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Jason Bourne 6.9
83 Jason Bourne
Thriller, Action 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Jackie 6.9
84 Jackie
Drama, Biography 2016, USA / France
Rate
Before I Fall 6.9
85 Before I Fall
Drama, Detective 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Icebreaker 6.9
86 The Icebreaker
Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
The Duelist 6.9
87 The Duelist
Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
Collector 6.9
88 Collector
Crime, Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
Bridget Jones's Baby 6.9
89 Bridget Jones's Baby
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
After You're Gone 6.8
90 After You're Gone
Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
Swiss Army Man 6.8
91 Swiss Army Man
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 2016, USA
Rate
Now You See Me 2 6.8
92 Now You See Me 2
Crime, Thriller, Comedy 2016, USA
Rate
Ouija: Origin of Evil 6.8
93 Ouija: Origin of Evil
Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
The Space Between Us 6.8
94 The Space Between Us
Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Rate
Why Him? 6.8
95 Why Him?
Comedy 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tulip Fever 6.8
96 Tulip Fever
History, Romantic 2016, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Wakefield 6.8
97 Wakefield
Comedy, Drama 2016, USA
Rate
Trolls 6.8
98 Trolls
Family, Animation, Fantasy, Adventure 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Limehouse Golem 6.7
99 The Limehouse Golem
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy 2016, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Up for Love 6.7
100 Up for Love
Romantic, Comedy 2016, France
Rate
