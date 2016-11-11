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Poster of Miss Sloane
7.6
Miss Sloane - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Miss Sloane
7.6

Miss Sloane

, 2016
Miss Sloane
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Miss Sloane
7.6
Miss Sloane - Dubbed trailer
Miss Sloane  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

In the high-stakes world of political power-brokers, Elizabeth Sloane is the most sought after and formidable lobbyist in D.C. But when taking on the most powerful opponent of her career, she finds winning may come at too high a price.

Cast

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Madeline Elizabeth Sloane
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Esme Manucharian
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
Senator Ronald Sperling
Mark Strong
Mark Strong
Rodolfo Vittorio Schmidt
Alison Pill
Alison Pill
Jane Molloy
Jake Lacy
Jake Lacy
Michael Stuhlbarg
Michael Stuhlbarg
Pat Connors
Noah Robbins
Noah Robbins
Sam Waterston
Sam Waterston
David Wilson Barnes
David Wilson Barnes
Daniel Posner
Aaron Hale
Spencer
Ali Mukaddam
Ross
Director John Madden
Writer Jonathan Perera
Composer Max Richter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 14 April 2017
World premiere 11 November 2016
Release date
2 August 2018 Russia Экспонента 16+
2 March 2017 Australia
2 February 2017 Brazil
9 December 2016 Canada R
23 February 2017 Chile
8 March 2017 France
6 July 2017 Germany
12 May 2017 Great Britain
1 June 2017 Greece
16 February 2017 Hong Kong
3 February 2017 India
8 April 2017 Indonesia
12 May 2017 Ireland 15
22 December 2016 Israel
7 September 2017 Italy
20 October 2017 Japan
15 December 2016 Kuwait
3 March 2017 Mexico
23 February 2017 Netherlands
22 December 2016 North Macedonia
2 March 2017 Peru
2 June 2017 Poland
19 January 2017 Portugal
17 March 2017 South Africa
29 March 2017 South Korea
19 May 2017 Spain
8 March 2017 Switzerland 12
3 March 2017 Taiwan
11 November 2016 USA
18 October 2018 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $9,102,164
Production EuropaCorp, France 2 Cinéma, FilmNation Entertainment
Also known as
Miss Sloane, Sola contra el poder, U vrtlogu moći, Armas na Mesa, Bayan Sloane, Dans la mire, Die Erfindung der Wahrheit, Domnișoara Sloane, El cas Sloane, El caso Sloane, Gospodična Sloane, Miss Sloane - Giochi di potere, Miss Sloane - Uma Mulher de Armas, Panelė Sloun, Prípad Sloane, Případ Sloane, Quý Cô Sloane, Sama przeciw wszystkim, Κυρία Σλόαν, Г-ца Слоун, Госпоѓата Слоун, Госпођица Слоун/Gospođica Sloun, Мис Слоун, Небезпечна гра Слоун, Опасная игра Слоун, 미스 슬로운, 女神の見えざる手, 攻敵必救, Мисс Слоун, 斯隆女士

Film rating

7.6
Rate 39 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  790 In the Drama genre  369 In films of USA  506 In films of 2016  21
Updated 27 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Miss Sloane - Dubbed trailer
Miss Sloane Dubbed trailer
Miss Sloane - Trailer
Miss Sloane Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Miss Sloane

Quotes

Elizabeth Sloane Lobbying is about foresight. About anticipating your opponent's moves and devising counter measures. The winner plots one step ahead of the opposition. And plays her trump card just after they play theirs. It's about making sure you surprise them. And they don't surprise you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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