In the high-stakes world of political power-brokers, Elizabeth Sloane is the most sought after and formidable lobbyist in D.C. But when taking on the most powerful opponent of her career, she finds winning may come at too high a price.
ProductionEuropaCorp, France 2 Cinéma, FilmNation Entertainment
Also known as
Miss Sloane, Sola contra el poder, U vrtlogu moći, Armas na Mesa, Bayan Sloane, Dans la mire, Die Erfindung der Wahrheit, Domnișoara Sloane, El cas Sloane, El caso Sloane, Gospodična Sloane, Miss Sloane - Giochi di potere, Miss Sloane - Uma Mulher de Armas, Panelė Sloun, Prípad Sloane, Případ Sloane, Quý Cô Sloane, Sama przeciw wszystkim, Κυρία Σλόαν, Г-ца Слоун, Госпоѓата Слоун, Госпођица Слоун/Gospođica Sloun, Мис Слоун, Небезпечна гра Слоун, Опасная игра Слоун, 미스 슬로운, 女神の見えざる手, 攻敵必救, Мисс Слоун, 斯隆女士
Elizabeth SloaneLobbying is about foresight. About anticipating your opponent's moves and devising counter measures. The winner plots one step ahead of the opposition. And plays her trump card just after they play theirs. It's about making sure you surprise them. And they don't surprise you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.