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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Miss Sloane

Lobbying is about foresight. About anticipating your opponent's moves and devising counter measures. The winner plots one step ahead of the opposition. And plays her trump card just after they play theirs. It's about making sure you surprise them. And they don't surprise you.

Elizabeth Sloane Lobbying is about foresight. About anticipating your opponent's moves and devising counter measures. The winner plots one step ahead of the opposition. And plays her trump card just after they play theirs. It's about making sure you surprise them. And they don't surprise you.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.