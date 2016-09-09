ProductionParticipant, River Road Entertainment, A Monster Calls
Also known as
A Monster Calls, Un monstruo viene a verme, Quelques minutes après minuit, Sete Minutos Depois da Meia-Noite, Sieben Minuten nach Mitternacht, Sju minuter efter midnatt, Голос монстра, 7 Dakot ahkaray khatzot, 7 Minuten nach Mitternacht, 7 Minuti dopo la Mezzanotte, 7 minutos depois da meia-noite, 7 λεπτά μετά τα μεσάνυχτα, Canavarın Çağrısı, Copacul cu povesti, Hirviön kutsu, Kaibutsu wa sasayaku, Kui koletis kutsub, Lời Thỉnh Cầu Quái Vật, Sedam minuta nakon ponoći, Sedem minut čez polnoč, Septiņas minūtes pēc pusnakts, Septynios minutės po vidurnakčio, Sette minuti dopo la mezzanotte, Siedem minut po północy, Syv minutter over midnat, Szólít a szörny, Un monstre em ve a veure, Седам минута после поноћи, Часът на чудовището, 当怪物来敲门, 怪物はささやく, 怪物來敲門, Briesmoņa aicinājums, 怪物召唤, Monster Calls, 7 דקות אחרי חצות, Váratlan jóbarát, 恶魔呼唤
The MonsterBecause humans are complicated beasts. You believe comforting lies, while knowing full well the painful truth that makes those lies necessary. In the end, Conor, it is not important what you think. It is only important what you do.
ConorSo what do I do?
The MonsterWhat you did just now. You speak the truth.
ConorThat's all?
The MonsterYou think it's easy? You were willing to die rather than speak it.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.