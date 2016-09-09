Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Monster Calls
7.4
A Monster Calls - Dubbed trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films A Monster Calls
7.4

A Monster Calls

, 2016
A Monster Calls
USA, Spain / Sci-Fi, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of A Monster Calls
7.4
A Monster Calls - Dubbed trailer 2
A Monster Calls  Dubbed trailer 2

Synopsis

A boy seeks the help of a tree monster to cope with his single mother's terminal illness.

Cast

Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Toby Kebbell
Toby Kebbell
Dad
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones
Mum
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Grandma
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin
Jennifer Lim
Jennifer Lim
Miss Kwan
Ben Moor
Ben Moor
Mr. Clark
Lewis MacDougall
Lewis MacDougall
Conor
James Melville
Harry
Oliver Steer
Sully
Dominic Boyle
Anton
Max Gabbay
Steven
Director Juan Antonio Bayona
Writer Patrick Ness, Siobhan Dowd
Composer Fernando Velázquez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 4 November 2016
World premiere 9 September 2016
Release date
16 February 2017 Russia Вольга 12+
2 February 2017 Belarus
5 January 2017 Brazil
6 January 2017 Canada
8 December 2016 Denmark
25 November 2016 Estonia
4 January 2017 France
4 May 2017 Germany
6 January 2017 Great Britain
3 November 2016 Greece
5 January 2017 Hong Kong
16 February 2017 Hungary
1 January 2017 Ireland
18 May 2017 Italy
9 June 2017 Japan
2 February 2017 Kazakhstan
21 October 2016 Lithuania N-13
20 January 2017 Mexico B
2 February 2017 Netherlands
27 October 2016 Portugal
24 February 2017 Romania
14 September 2017 South Korea
7 October 2016 Spain
25 November 2016 Sweden
6 January 2017 USA
16 February 2017 Ukraine
9 December 2016 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $43,000,000
Worldwide Gross $47,309,313
Production Participant, River Road Entertainment, A Monster Calls
Also known as
A Monster Calls, Un monstruo viene a verme, Quelques minutes après minuit, Sete Minutos Depois da Meia-Noite, Sieben Minuten nach Mitternacht, Sju minuter efter midnatt, Голос монстра, 7 Dakot ahkaray khatzot, 7 Minuten nach Mitternacht, 7 Minuti dopo la Mezzanotte, 7 minutos depois da meia-noite, 7 λεπτά μετά τα μεσάνυχτα, Canavarın Çağrısı, Copacul cu povesti, Hirviön kutsu, Kaibutsu wa sasayaku, Kui koletis kutsub, Lời Thỉnh Cầu Quái Vật, Sedam minuta nakon ponoći, Sedem minut čez polnoč, Septiņas minūtes pēc pusnakts, Septynios minutės po vidurnakčio, Sette minuti dopo la mezzanotte, Siedem minut po północy, Syv minutter over midnat, Szólít a szörny, Un monstre em ve a veure, Седам минута после поноћи, Часът на чудовището, 当怪物来敲门, 怪物はささやく, 怪物來敲門, Briesmoņa aicinājums, 怪物召唤, Monster Calls, 7 דקות אחרי חצות, Váratlan jóbarát, 恶魔呼唤

Film rating

7.4
Rate 35 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1154 In the Sci-Fi genre  147 In the Fantasy genre  80 In films of USA  705 In films of Spain  22 In films of 2016  43
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
A Monster Calls - Dubbed trailer 2
A Monster Calls Dubbed trailer 2
A Monster Calls - Official trailer
A Monster Calls Official trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack A Monster Calls

Quotes

Conor Your stories never made sense to me.
The Monster Because humans are complicated beasts. You believe comforting lies, while knowing full well the painful truth that makes those lies necessary. In the end, Conor, it is not important what you think. It is only important what you do.
Conor So what do I do?
The Monster What you did just now. You speak the truth.
Conor That's all?
The Monster You think it's easy? You were willing to die rather than speak it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for A Monster Calls

The Camphorwood Custodian
The Camphorwood Custodian Animation
2026, Japan
6.0
Moy drug
Moy drug Drama, Adventure
2026, Russia
0.0
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Goodbye Christopher Robin Family, Biography, History
2017, USA
7.0
Wonder
Wonder Drama
2017, USA
8.0
A Street Cat Named Bob
A Street Cat Named Bob Drama
2016, Great Britain
7.0
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Alice Through the Looking Glass Family, Adventure, Fantasy
2016, USA
7.0
Kubo and the Two Strings
Kubo and the Two Strings Animation
2016, USA
7.0
The Jungle Book
The Jungle Book Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2016, USA
7.0
The BFG
The BFG Fantasy, Family
2016, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Pete's Dragon
Pete's Dragon Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2016, USA
7.0
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children Fantasy, Adventure
2016, USA
7.0
Maleficent
Maleficent Fantasy
2014, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more