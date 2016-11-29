Menu
Bridget Jones's Baby - international trailer
Publication date: 29 November 2016
Bridget Jones's Baby – Bridget's focus on single life and her career is interrupted when she finds herself pregnant, but with one hitch ... she can only be fifty percent sure of the identity of her baby's father.
6.9 Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby Comedy, Romantic, 2016, Great Britain
