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Poster of The Shallows
7.0
The Shallows - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Shallows
7.0

The Shallows

, 2016
The Shallows
USA / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Shallows
7.0
The Shallows - Dubbed trailer
The Shallows  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white shark, with her short journey to safety becoming the ultimate contest of wills.

Cast

Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Nancy
Óscar Jaenada
Óscar Jaenada
Carlos
Sedona Legge
Sedona Legge
Chloe
Angelo Josue Lozano Corzo
Surfer
Joseph Salas
Surfer
Brett Cullen
Brett Cullen
Dad
Pablo Calva
Boy
Diego Espejel
Intoxicated Man
Janelle Bailey-Moore
Mom
Ava Dean
Young Nancy
Director Jaume Collet-Serra
Writer Anthony Jaswinski
Composer Marco Beltrami
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 22 July 2016
World premiere 21 June 2016
Release date
7 July 2016 Russia WDSSPR 16+
18 August 2016 Australia
7 July 2016 Belarus
25 August 2016 Brazil
8 July 2016 Bulgaria
4 July 2016 Cambodia
24 June 2016 Canada
9 September 2016 China
18 August 2016 Denmark
8 July 2016 Estonia
24 June 2016 Finland
17 August 2016 France
25 August 2016 Germany
12 August 2016 Great Britain
21 July 2016 Greece
4 August 2016 Hong Kong IIB
12 August 2016 Ireland 12A
30 June 2016 Italy
23 July 2016 Japan
7 July 2016 Kazakhstan
18 August 2016 Netherlands
30 June 2016 North Macedonia
30 June 2016 Portugal
15 July 2016 Romania
25 August 2016 Slovakia
13 July 2016 South Korea
15 July 2016 Spain
19 August 2016 Sweden
24 June 2016 USA
7 July 2016 Ukraine
5 August 2016 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $17,000,000
Worldwide Gross $119,100,758
Production Columbia Pictures, Weimaraner Republic Pictures, Ombra Films
Also known as
The Shallows, Miedo profundo, Opasnost iz dubine, 183 metry strachu, A zátony, Águas Perigosas, Águas Rasas, Din adâncuri, In the Deep, Infern blau, Infierno azul, Instinct de survie, Karanlık Sular, Les bas-fonds, Lost Vacation, Ma'yim lo shketim, Madalik, Mělčiny, Nevarnost iz globine, Paradise Beach: Dentro l'incubo, Seklie ūdeņi, Sekluma, Smrtiaci príliv, The Shallows: Gefahr aus der Tiefe, Vùng Nước Tử Thần, Σε ρηχά νερά, Мілина, Опасни води, Отмель, द शैलोज़, ロスト・バケーション, 奪命狂鯊, 絕鯊島, Sığ Sular, 언더워터, Sığlıklar

Film rating

7.0
Rate 34 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1814 In the Thriller genre  338 In the Drama genre  806 In films of USA  1113 In films of 2016  80
Updated 27 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Shallows - Dubbed trailer
The Shallows Dubbed trailer
The Shallows - Dubbed teaser trailer
The Shallows Dubbed teaser trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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