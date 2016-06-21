ProductionColumbia Pictures, Weimaraner Republic Pictures, Ombra Films
Also known as
The Shallows, Miedo profundo, Opasnost iz dubine, 183 metry strachu, A zátony, Águas Perigosas, Águas Rasas, Din adâncuri, In the Deep, Infern blau, Infierno azul, Instinct de survie, Karanlık Sular, Les bas-fonds, Lost Vacation, Ma'yim lo shketim, Madalik, Mělčiny, Nevarnost iz globine, Paradise Beach: Dentro l'incubo, Seklie ūdeņi, Sekluma, Smrtiaci príliv, The Shallows: Gefahr aus der Tiefe, Vùng Nước Tử Thần, Σε ρηχά νερά, Мілина, Опасни води, Отмель, द शैलोज़, ロスト・バケーション, 奪命狂鯊, 絕鯊島, Sığ Sular, 언더워터, Sığlıklar