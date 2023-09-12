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Poster of Solitude
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Solitude
7.2

Solitude

, 2023
Einvera
France, Iceland, Slovakia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Solitude
7.2

Synopsis

An aged farmer moves to the urban city for the first time in his life. He befriends a paper delivery boy in the neighborhood and their connection changes the course of both their lives and the boy's family.

Cast

Jónmundur Grétarsson
Sturla
Þröstur Leó Gunnarsson
Gunnar
Anna Gunndís Guðmundsdóttir
Unnur
Jóel Sæmundsson
Fannar
Hermann Samúelsson
Ari
Hjörtur Jóhann Jónsson
Orri
Hinrik Ólafsson
Þorkell
Þröstur Leó Gunnarsson
Gunnar
Esther Talia Casey
Elin
Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir
Bára
Bergur Ebbi Benediktsson
Clerk
Director Ninna Pálmadóttir
Writer Rúnar Rúnarsson
Composer Petur Thor Benediktsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Iceland / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 9 December 2024
World premiere 12 September 2023
Release date
3 April 2024 France
29 September 2023 Iceland Allowed
9 November 2023 Lithuania N13
17 July 2025 Netherlands 12
18 September 2025 South Korea ALL
Worldwide Gross $22,520
Production Pegasus Pictures, Pegasus Pictures, Halibut
Also known as
Einvera, Solitude, A Amizade Mora ao Lado, La amistad vive al lado, Le Vieil homme et l'enfant, Magány, Samota, Samotność, Solitud, Tilverur, Üksildus, 對街的小星星

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 21 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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