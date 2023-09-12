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7.2
Kinoafisha
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Solitude
7.2
Solitude
, 2023
Einvera
France, Iceland, Slovakia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
7.2
Synopsis
An aged farmer moves to the urban city for the first time in his life. He befriends a paper delivery boy in the neighborhood and their connection changes the course of both their lives and the boy's family.
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Cast
Jónmundur Grétarsson
Sturla
Þröstur Leó Gunnarsson
Gunnar
Anna Gunndís Guðmundsdóttir
Unnur
Jóel Sæmundsson
Fannar
Hermann Samúelsson
Ari
Hjörtur Jóhann Jónsson
Orri
Hinrik Ólafsson
Þorkell
Þröstur Leó Gunnarsson
Gunnar
Esther Talia Casey
Elin
Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir
Bára
Bergur Ebbi Benediktsson
Clerk
Director
Ninna Pálmadóttir
Writer
Rúnar Rúnarsson
Composer
Petur Thor Benediktsson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Iceland / Slovakia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
9 December 2024
World premiere
12 September 2023
Release date
3 April 2024
France
29 September 2023
Iceland
Allowed
9 November 2023
Lithuania
N13
17 July 2025
Netherlands
12
18 September 2025
South Korea
ALL
Worldwide Gross
$22,520
Production
Pegasus Pictures, Pegasus Pictures, Halibut
Also known as
Einvera, Solitude, A Amizade Mora ao Lado, La amistad vive al lado, Le Vieil homme et l'enfant, Magány, Samota, Samotność, Solitud, Tilverur, Üksildus, 對街的小星星
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Updated 21 September 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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