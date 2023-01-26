Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Operation Napoleon
Poster of Operation Napoleon
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Operation Napoleon

Operation Napoleon

Operation Napoleon
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In 1945, a German bomber crash-lands in Iceland during a blizzard. Puzzlingly, there are both German and American officers on board. Flash forward to the present. The U.S. Army is clandestinely trying to remove the wreck of an airplane from an Icelandic glacier. A young Icelander, Elías, inadvertently stumbles upon the excavation and then promptly disappears. But before he vanishes, he manages to contact his sister, Kristín. She embarks on a thrilling and perilous adventure, determined to discover the truth of her brother's fate
Operation Napoleon - trailer
Operation Napoleon  trailer
Country Germany / Iceland
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 26 January 2023
World premiere 26 January 2023
Release date
28 August 2025 Russia Ракета Релизинг
9 March 2023 Germany 12
3 February 2023 Iceland Unrated
3 November 2023 Norway 15
8 August 2024 Qatar
22 September 2023 Spain
8 August 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $476,715
Production Saga Film, Splendid Film, MMC Movies
Also known as
Napóleonsskjölin, Operation Napoleon, Operação Napoleão, Operación Napoleón, Операция Наполеон, Gletschergrab, Operació Napoleó, Operacja Napoleon, Operasjon Napoleon, Opération Napoléon, オペレーション・ナポレオン ナチスの陰謀, 行動代號拿破崙
Director
Óskar Thór Axelsson
Cast
Vivian Ólafsdóttir
Jack Fox
Iain Glen
Iain Glen
Wotan Wilke M&#246;hring
Wotan Wilke Möhring
Ólafur Darri Ólafsson
Ólafur Darri Ólafsson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Comon 3 September 2025, 16:25
Очень приличный северный брутальный боевик, колорит Исландии, да, она тоже засветилась в войне. Правда немного скатились конечно в псевдо-историю, но… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Operation Napoleon - trailer
Operation Napoleon Trailer
Operation Napoleon - trailer in russian
Operation Napoleon Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more