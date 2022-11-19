Menu
Kinoafisha Films Driving Mum

Driving Mum

Á Ferð með Mömmu 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The death of Jon's mother forces him to take on a journey with her corpse in the backseat to fulfill her last wish. Bresnef the dog comes along and this trip will be the gamechanger Jon never dreamt of.
Country Estonia / Iceland
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 6 April 2024
World premiere 19 November 2022
Release date
5 January 2024 Bulgaria
21 March 2024 Czechia
16 December 2022 Estonia
7 December 2023 Germany
1 March 2024 Great Britain
17 February 2023 Iceland Unrated
20 October 2023 Norway
5 January 2024 Poland
5 January 2024 Tajikistan
5 January 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $167,610
Production Alexandra Films S.A., Icelandic Film Center, Ursus Parvus
Also known as
Á ferð með mömmu, Driving Mum, Matka siedzi z tyłu, På tur med mamma, Roadtrip with Mom, Roadtrip with Mommy, Teekond emaga, Паездка з мамай, 与母同行, 媽的路上我和你
Director
Hilmar Oddsson
Cast
Þröstur Leó Gunnarsson
Kristbjörg Kjeld
Tómas Lemarquis
Hera Hilmarsdóttir
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Driving Mum
The Quiet Storm 6.4
The Quiet Storm (2007)

Film rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
