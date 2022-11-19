The death of Jon's mother forces him to take on a journey with her corpse in the backseat to fulfill her last wish. Bresnef the dog comes along and this trip will be the gamechanger Jon never dreamt of.
CountryEstonia / Iceland
Runtime1 hour 52 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere6 April 2024
World premiere19 November 2022
Release date
5 January 2024
Bulgaria
21 March 2024
Czechia
16 December 2022
Estonia
7 December 2023
Germany
1 March 2024
Great Britain
17 February 2023
Iceland
Unrated
20 October 2023
Norway
5 January 2024
Poland
5 January 2024
Tajikistan
5 January 2024
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross$167,610
ProductionAlexandra Films S.A., Icelandic Film Center, Ursus Parvus
Also known as
Á ferð með mömmu, Driving Mum, Matka siedzi z tyłu, På tur med mamma, Roadtrip with Mom, Roadtrip with Mommy, Teekond emaga, Паездка з мамай, 与母同行, 媽的路上我和你