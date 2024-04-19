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Poster of Skinny Love
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Skinny Love
8.1

Skinny Love

, 2024
Skinny Love
Iceland / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Skinny Love
8.1

Synopsis

When Emilý learns that her long-distance girlfriend wants to move to Iceland and make their open relationship exclusive, she must face her anxieties about the future.

Cast

Kristrún Kolbrúnardóttir
Emilý
Magdalena Tworek
Katinka
Edda Lovisa
Kría
Laurasif Nora
Marísa
Andrea Snædal
Júnía
Kristjana Skúladóttir
Yrsa
Guðsteinn Fannar Ellertsson
Garpur
Þórhallur Þórhallsson
Jóhann Trausti Borari
Guðmundur Snorri Sigurðarson
Tomas
Gísli Jóhann
Ási
Director Sigurður Anton
Writer Sigurður Anton
Composer Brynhildur Karlsdóttir, Friðrik Margrétar-Guðmundsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iceland
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 January 2026
World premiere 19 April 2024
Release date
30 October 2025 Germany
19 April 2024 Iceland 14 year age limit
19 June 2025 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $5,659
Production Kisi ehf, Neutrinos Productions, Saga Film
Also known as
Skinny Love, Einskonar Ást, Quase Amor

Film rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 21 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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