Cast
Kristrún Kolbrúnardóttir
Emilý
Kristjana Skúladóttir
Yrsa
Guðsteinn Fannar Ellertsson
Garpur
Þórhallur Þórhallsson
Jóhann Trausti Borari
Guðmundur Snorri Sigurðarson
Tomas
Cast and Crew
Director
Sigurður Anton
Writer
Sigurður Anton
Composer
Brynhildur Karlsdóttir, Friðrik Margrétar-Guðmundsson
Film details
Country
Iceland
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
28 January 2026
World premiere
19 April 2024
Release date
|30 October 2025
|Germany
|
|
|19 April 2024
|Iceland
|
|14 year age limit
|19 June 2025
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$5,659
Production
Kisi ehf, Neutrinos Productions, Saga Film
Also known as
Skinny Love, Einskonar Ást, Quase Amor