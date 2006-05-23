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Poster of Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait
7.3

Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait

, 2006
Zidane, un portrait du 21e siecle
France, Iceland / Documentary, Sport / 18+
Poster of Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait
7.3

Cast

Zinédine Zidane
David Beckham
David Beckham
Director Douglas Gordon, Philippe Parreno
Composer Mogwai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Iceland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 23 May 2006
Release date
10 August 2007 Russia
10 August 2007 Belarus
24 May 2006 France
10 August 2007 Kazakhstan
23 May 2006 USA
10 August 2007 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $689,094
Production Anna Lena Films, Naflastrengir, Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo
Also known as
Zidane, un portrait du 21e siècle, Zidane - A 21st Century Portrait, Zidane - Ein Porträt im 21. Jahrhundert, Zidane - Um Retrato do Século XXI, Zidane, portret XXI wieku, Zidane, portreto tou 21ou aiona, Zidane, un portrait du XXIème siècle, Zidane, un retrato del siglo XXI, Zidane, un ritratto del XXI secolo, Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait, Zidane. Un retrato del siglo XXI, Зидан: Портрет 21-го века, ジダン　神が愛した男

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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