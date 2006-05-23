ProductionAnna Lena Films, Naflastrengir, Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo
Also known as
Zidane, un portrait du 21e siècle, Zidane - A 21st Century Portrait, Zidane - Ein Porträt im 21. Jahrhundert, Zidane - Um Retrato do Século XXI, Zidane, portret XXI wieku, Zidane, portreto tou 21ou aiona, Zidane, un portrait du XXIème siècle, Zidane, un retrato del siglo XXI, Zidane, un ritratto del XXI secolo, Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait, Zidane. Un retrato del siglo XXI, Зидан: Портрет 21-го века, ジダン 神が愛した男
Film rating
7.3
Rate13 votes
6.2IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.