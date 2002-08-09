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Poster of xXx
6.8
Kinoafisha Films xXx
6.8

xXx

, 2002
xXx
USA / Thriller, Action / 18+
Poster of xXx
6.8

Synopsis

An extreme sports athlete, Xander Cage, is recruited by the government on a special mission.

Cast

Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel
Xander Cage
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Agent Augustus Gibbons
Asia Argento
Asia Argento
Yelena
Marton Csokas
Marton Csokas
Yorgi
Michael Roof
Toby Lee Shavers
Werner Daehn
Kirill
Tom Everett
Senator Dick Hotchkiss
Richy Müller
Milan Sova
Petr Jákl
Petr Jákl
Kolya
Jan Filipenský
Viktor
Director Rob Cohen
Writer Rich Wilkes
Composer Randy Edelman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 9 November 2021
World premiere 9 August 2002
Release date
18 September 2002 Russia Каскад 16+
7 November 2002 Argentina
3 October 2002 Australia
17 October 2002 Austria
30 October 2002 Belgium
6 September 2002 Brazil
9 August 2002 Canada
20 September 2002 Colombia
10 October 2002 Czechia
3 October 2002 Denmark
11 September 2002 Egypt
30 August 2002 Estonia
18 October 2002 Finland
9 October 2002 France
17 October 2002 Germany
17 October 2002 Great Britain
13 September 2002 Greece
22 August 2002 Hong Kong
10 October 2002 Hungary
13 September 2002 Iceland
17 October 2002 Ireland
12 September 2002 Israel
31 October 2002 Italy
26 October 2002 Japan
18 September 2002 Kazakhstan
1 October 2002 Kuwait
4 October 2002 Mexico
24 October 2002 Netherlands
3 October 2002 New Zealand
11 October 2002 Norway
3 October 2002 Peru
21 August 2002 Philippines
11 October 2002 Poland
18 October 2002 Portugal
3 October 2002 Slovakia
13 September 2002 South Africa
3 October 2002 South Korea
18 October 2002 Spain
25 October 2002 Sweden
17 October 2002 Switzerland
30 August 2002 Taiwan
13 September 2002 Turkey
9 August 2002 USA
20 September 2002 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $70,000,000
Worldwide Gross $277,448,382
Production Revolution Studios, Original Film
Also known as
xXx, Triple X, Agent XXX, Điệp Viên xXx, Triplo X, Triplu X, XXX - Missão Radical, xXx - O apolytos praktoras, xXx - Triple X, XXX - Trojni X, xXx: Ο απόλυτος πράκτορας, Yeni Nesil Ajan, Три икса, Три ікси, Трите хикса, хХх, إكس إكــس إكس, 트리플 X, トリプルX, 限制級戰警, Trite khiksa, xXx: Triplo X, Tri iksa, ثلاثية ايكس, 3X 反恐暴族, Triple xXx, Try Iksy, 3X反恐暴族

Film rating

6.8
Rate 25 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2315 In the Thriller genre  456 In the Action genre  531 In films of USA  1414 In films of 2002  21
Updated 5 September 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack xXx
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Stunt performer Harry O'Connor died after striking a pillar of the Palacky Bridge in Prague while parasailing during one of the action sequences. The accident occurred while filming the stunt's second take; O'Connor's first attempt was completed without incident and is included in the finished film.

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