|18 September 2002
|Russia
|Каскад
|16+
|7 November 2002
|Argentina
|3 October 2002
|Australia
|17 October 2002
|Austria
|30 October 2002
|Belgium
|6 September 2002
|Brazil
|9 August 2002
|Canada
|20 September 2002
|Colombia
|10 October 2002
|Czechia
|3 October 2002
|Denmark
|11 September 2002
|Egypt
|30 August 2002
|Estonia
|18 October 2002
|Finland
|9 October 2002
|France
|17 October 2002
|Germany
|17 October 2002
|Great Britain
|13 September 2002
|Greece
|22 August 2002
|Hong Kong
|10 October 2002
|Hungary
|13 September 2002
|Iceland
|17 October 2002
|Ireland
|12 September 2002
|Israel
|31 October 2002
|Italy
|26 October 2002
|Japan
|18 September 2002
|Kazakhstan
|1 October 2002
|Kuwait
|4 October 2002
|Mexico
|24 October 2002
|Netherlands
|3 October 2002
|New Zealand
|11 October 2002
|Norway
|3 October 2002
|Peru
|21 August 2002
|Philippines
|11 October 2002
|Poland
|18 October 2002
|Portugal
|3 October 2002
|Slovakia
|13 September 2002
|South Africa
|3 October 2002
|South Korea
|18 October 2002
|Spain
|25 October 2002
|Sweden
|17 October 2002
|Switzerland
|30 August 2002
|Taiwan
|13 September 2002
|Turkey
|9 August 2002
|USA
|20 September 2002
|Ukraine
Stunt performer Harry O'Connor died after striking a pillar of the Palacky Bridge in Prague while parasailing during one of the action sequences. The accident occurred while filming the stunt's second take; O'Connor's first attempt was completed without incident and is included in the finished film.