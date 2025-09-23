Menu
Release Schedule of Streaming Films

23 September 2025
The Cut
Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain
Adulthood
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2025, USA
Autumn at Apple Hill
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Canada / USA
Bodyguard of Lies
Documentary, Thriller 2025, USA / Afghanistan
Haunted Wedding
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, Canada
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery
Biography, Documentary, History 2025, Canada / USA / Australia
24 September 2025
Ekaterina Furceva. Nevynosimaya lyogkost' bytiya
Documentary 2025, Russia
25 September 2025
Moy papa - medved
Family 2025, Russia
Chloe Ayling: My Unbelievable Kidnapping
Documentary 2025, USA
Qodrat 2
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2025, Indonesia / Malaysia
26 September 2025
Final
Drama, Sport 2025, Russia
Mat moego syna
Thriller 2022, Russia
Mantis
Action, Thriller 2025, South Korea
All of You
Drama 2024, USA
All the Devils Are Here
Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
French Lover
Comedy, Romantic 2025, France
Ruth & Boaz
Drama, Romantic 2025, USA
The Man in My Basement
Thriller 2025, USA
Went Up the Hill
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2024, Australia / New Zealand
27 September 2025
I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story
Biography, Drama 2025, USA
30 September 2025
Caught Stealing
Comedy 2025, USA
Rabbit Trap
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
Control Room
Action, Sci-Fi 2024, Spain
Minore
Action, Comedy, Fantasy 2023, Greece
Prime Minister
Documentary 2025, USA / New Zealand
Suspended Time
Comedy, Drama 2024, France
1 October 2025
Play Dirty
Crime, Drama 2025, USA
2 October 2025
Shell
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Mindgame
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Anime 2004, Japan
3 October 2025
Steve
Comedy, Drama 2025, Ireland
The Balloonist
Comedy, Drama 2025, Netherlands
The Lost Bus
Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
V/H/S/Halloween
Horror 2025, USA
4 October 2025
Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker
Crime, Detective 2025, USA / Canada
Touring After the Apocalypse
Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
7 October 2025
Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape from Now
Documentary 2025, USA
8 October 2025
Caramelo
Comedy, Drama, Family 2025, Brazil
9 October 2025
Sekala Niskala
Drama 2017, Indonesia / Qatar / Netherlands / Australia
10 October 2025
The Woman in Cabin 10
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
John Candy: I Like Me
Biography, Comedy, Documentary 2025, USA
17 October 2025
40 Acres
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, Canada
22 October 2025
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
24 October 2025
Eden
Thriller 2024, Australia
Untitled Kathryn Bigelow White House thriller
Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
28 October 2025
The Toxic Avenger
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2025, USA
The Ballad of a Small Player
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2025, Germany
6 November 2025
Frankenstein
Adventure, Drama, Horror 2025, Mexico
7 November 2025
Train Dreams
Drama 2025, USA
30 November 2025
I Am Paul Walker
Documentary 2018, USA
1 December 2025
Dracula: A Love Tale
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror 2025, France
Young Again
Drama, Sport 2025, USA
2 December 2025
Oh. What. Fun.
Comedy 0, USA
4 December 2025
Jay Kelly
Comedy, Drama 2025, Great Britain / USA
24 December 2025
Goodbye June
Drama 2025, Great Britain
15 January 2026
RIP
Crime, Thriller 2025, USA
30 January 2026
Untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender Film 1
Action, Animation, Fantasy 2025, Australia
24 December 2026
Untitled Netflix/Chronicles of Narnia TV Movie
Fantasy 2026, Great Britain / USA
13 December 2033
The Rookie
Action, Crime, Comedy 1990, USA
2 February 2034
Hoffa
Crime, Drama, Biography 1992, France / USA
29 June 2034
Mad Dog and Glory
Drama, Comedy 1993, USA
3 February 2035
Desperado
Thriller, Drama, Action, Romantic 1995, USA / Mexico
17 February 2035
The American President
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 1995, USA
3 March 2035
GoldenEye
Thriller, Adventure, Action 1995, Great Britain / USA
23 March 2035
The Usual Suspects
Crime, Thriller 1995, Germany / USA
7 July 2035
Devil in a Blue Dress
Crime, Drama, Mystery 1995, USA
19 October 2035
Striptease
Comedy, Drama, Crime, Thriller 1996, USA
21 January 2036
Nightwatch
Thriller, Horror 1997, USA
4 February 2036
Dark City
Crime, Thriller, Sci-Fi 1998, USA / Australia
The Big Hit
Action, Comedy, Crime 1998, USA
8 February 2036
Kiss the Girls
Comedy, Thriller, Drama 1997, USA
25 February 2036
Primary Colors
Drama, Comedy 1998, Germany / USA / France / Japan / Great Britain
3 March 2036
Dobermann
Action 1997, France
10 March 2036
Dr. Dolittle
Comedy, Family 1998, USA
2 June 2036
Sitcom
Drama 1998, France
16 June 2036
Psycho
Detective, Horror, Thriller, Drama 1998, USA
29 September 2036
The Faculty
Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller 1998, USA
12 October 2038
The Edukators
Crime, Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2004, Germany / Austria
18 April 2039
One Way
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2007, Germany
12 June 2039
Unknown
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2006, USA
1 March 2040
Pepperminta
Drama 2009, Switzerland / Austria
19 April 2040
Splinter
Horror 2008, USA
6 November 2040
The Shock Labyrinth 3D
Horror, Thriller 2009, Japan
4 December 2040
Dorian Gray
Drama 2009, Great Britain
7 December 2040
Chant des mariées, Le
Drama, War 2008, France / Tunisia
22 June 2041
A Little Bit Zombie
Comedy, Horror 2012, Canada
25 June 2041
Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie
Comedy 2012, USA
29 June 2041
Schutzengel
Thriller 2012, Germany
15 August 2042
Warlock: The Armageddon
Action, Fantasy, Horror 1993, USA
23 September 2042
Nina Forever
Drama, Comedy, Thriller, Romantic 2016, Great Britain
27 September 2042
A Good American
Documentary 2015, Austria
1 November 2042
Blood of My Blood
History, Drama 2015, Italy / France / Switzerland
7 February 2043
For Ahkeem
Documentary 2017, USA
25 August 2043
Hagazussa – A Heathen's Curse
Horror 2017, Germany / Austria
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Imaginary
2024, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
