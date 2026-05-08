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Poster of 29
29 - teaser
Kinoafisha Films 29

29

, 2026
29
India / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
Trailers
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Poster of 29
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29 - teaser
29  teaser

Synopsis

A quirky 29-year-old man sets off on a journey of laughter, friendship and self-discovery. Through misadventures and romance, he finds joy, purpose and the beauty of being imperfect.

Cast

Vidhu
Preethi Asrani
Mahendran
Avinash Raghudevan
Leona Lishoy
Moriactor
Director Rathna Kumar
Writer Rathna Kumar
Composer Sean Roldan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 8 May 2026
Release date
8 May 2026 India
8 May 2026 UAE 18TC
Production G Squad, Stone Bench Films
Also known as
29, #29TheFilm, Stone Bench Films X G Squad Collaboration

Film rating

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29 - teaser
29 Teaser
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