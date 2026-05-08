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29
29
, 2026
29
India / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
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29
teaser
teaser
Synopsis
A quirky 29-year-old man sets off on a journey of laughter, friendship and self-discovery. Through misadventures and romance, he finds joy, purpose and the beauty of being imperfect.
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Cast
Vidhu
Preethi Asrani
Mahendran
Avinash Raghudevan
Leona Lishoy
Moriactor
Director
Rathna Kumar
Writer
Rathna Kumar
Composer
Sean Roldan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2026
World premiere
8 May 2026
Release date
8 May 2026
India
8 May 2026
UAE
18TC
Production
G Squad, Stone Bench Films
Also known as
29, #29TheFilm, Stone Bench Films X G Squad Collaboration
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