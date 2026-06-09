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Poster of Never Change!
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Never Change!
6.3

Never Change!

, 2026
Never Change!
USA / Comedy
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Poster of Never Change!
6.3
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Not going 0

Synopsis

In 2005, the graduating class of North Meadows High School had their senior year cut short due to a disastrous tornado that wrecked half the school. Now in their mid-30s, they're being forced to return home and finish high school once and for all.

Cast

John Reynolds
John Reynolds
Sonny Football
Sofia Black-D'Elia
Sofia Black-D'Elia
Katie Cartwright
Carmen Christopher
Tedi Mayo
Jo Firestone
Amelia Nadler
Gary Richardson
Curtis Eldridge
Rudy Pankow
Rudy Pankow
Topher Grace
Topher Grace
Jackie Cruz
Jackie Cruz
Victoria Mayo
Ana Gasteyer
Patti Harrison
Patti Harrison
Sandra
Zach Cherry
Zach Cherry
Todd Hutchinson
Billy Bryk
Director Marty Schousboe
Writer John Reynolds, Marty Schousboe
Composer Mike Malarkey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 17 June 2026
World premiere 9 June 2026
Production All Things Comedy, American High, Freshman Year
Also known as
Never Change!, ¡Nunca Cambies!, Powtórka z liceum, T'as pas changé, Túl-érettségizők, Никогда не меняйся!

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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