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6.3
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Never Change!
6.3
Never Change!
, 2026
Never Change!
USA / Comedy
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6.3
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Synopsis
In 2005, the graduating class of North Meadows High School had their senior year cut short due to a disastrous tornado that wrecked half the school. Now in their mid-30s, they're being forced to return home and finish high school once and for all.
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Cast
John Reynolds
Sonny Football
Sofia Black-D'Elia
Katie Cartwright
Carmen Christopher
Tedi Mayo
Jo Firestone
Amelia Nadler
Gary Richardson
Curtis Eldridge
Rudy Pankow
Topher Grace
Jackie Cruz
Victoria Mayo
Ana Gasteyer
Patti Harrison
Sandra
Zach Cherry
Todd Hutchinson
Billy Bryk
Director
Marty Schousboe
Writer
John Reynolds
,
Marty Schousboe
Composer
Mike Malarkey
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
17 June 2026
World premiere
9 June 2026
Production
All Things Comedy, American High, Freshman Year
Also known as
Never Change!, ¡Nunca Cambies!, Powtórka z liceum, T'as pas changé, Túl-érettségizők, Никогда не меняйся!
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
13
votes
4.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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