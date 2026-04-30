After retiring from her lethal career, elite sniper Kris Hendricks takes refuge on an Australian ranch with her rebellious 15-yearold daughter, Anja. But as a vengeful warlord named The Dragon tracks her down, she enlists her old team of elite killers to protect herself and her daughter to take out his deadly pawns one by one. When the true reasons for The Dragon’s revenge become clear, the deadly game of cat-and-mouse reaches an excruciating climax with unimaginable consequences for Kris and Anja.