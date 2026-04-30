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Poster of Seven Snipers
5.6
Seven Snipers - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Seven Snipers
5.6

Seven Snipers

, 2026
Seven Snipers
Australia / Action, Thriller
Trailers
Going 2
Not going 3
Poster of Seven Snipers
5.6
Going 2
Not going 3
Seven Snipers - Trailer
Seven Snipers  Trailer

Synopsis

After retiring from her lethal career, elite sniper Kris Hendricks takes refuge on an Australian ranch with her rebellious 15-yearold daughter, Anja. But as a vengeful warlord named The Dragon tracks her down, she enlists her old team of elite killers to protect herself and her daughter to take out his deadly pawns one by one. When the true reasons for The Dragon’s revenge become clear, the deadly game of cat-and-mouse reaches an excruciating climax with unimaginable consequences for Kris and Anja.

Cast

Tim Roth
Tim Roth
The Dragon
Radha Mitchell
Radha Mitchell
Voodoo Child
Annabel Wolfe
Annabel Wolfe
Anja
Ioan Gruffudd
Ioan Gruffudd
Milk
Ryan Kwanten
Ryan Kwanten
Phillips
Lee Halley
Lee Halley
Michael
Charles Cottier
Charles Cottier
Junior
Pacharo Mzembe
Pacharo Mzembe
Nico
Bianca Wallace
Kaldayev
Damien Ryan
White Dog
Director Sandra Sciberras
Writer Andrew O'Keefe
Composer Mike Forst
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 5 June 2026
World premiere 30 April 2026
Release date
18 June 2026 Russia Синемапарк
30 April 2026 Australia MA 15+
9 July 2026 Bahrain
28 May 2026 New Zealand
16 July 2026 UAE 18TC
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $80,585
Production Monster Pictures Studios, Filmbarr, Head Gear Films
Also known as
Seven Snipers, Семь снайперов

Film rating

5.6
Rate 15 votes
4.4 IMDb
Updated 16 June 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Seven Snipers - Trailer
Seven Snipers Trailer
Seven Snipers - Dubbed trailer
Seven Snipers Dubbed trailer
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