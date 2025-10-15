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Poster of The Summoning of Baby Blue
4.8
The Summoning of Baby Blue - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Summoning of Baby Blue
4.8

The Summoning of Baby Blue

, 2025
The Summoning
New Zealand / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 3
Poster of The Summoning of Baby Blue
4.8
Going 1
Not going 3
The Summoning of Baby Blue - Trailer
The Summoning of Baby Blue  Trailer

Synopsis

A babysitting gig becomes a nightmare of urban legend when three teens summon Baby Blue. Survival depends on uncovering the past to escape a mother’s wrath from beyond the grave.

Cast

Valeria San Martin
Laura
Justina Ceballos
Stacy
Agustin Olcese
Hunter
Milagros Ribet
Mother
Carmela Zumbado
Nicolás Onetti
Father
Daniela Flombaum
Maureen
Nannu Spannauss
Giovanni Onetti
Baby
Director Sergio Gonzalez, Brandon Piskorik, Corey Benson Powers, Brian Sepanzyk
Writer Camilo Zaffora
Composer Luciano Onetti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country New Zealand
Production year 2025
Online premiere 5 June 2026
World premiere 15 October 2025
Release date
27 August 2026 Russia World Pictures 18+
15 October 2025 Brazil
Also known as
The Summoning, The Summoning of Baby Blue

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Summoning of Baby Blue - Trailer
The Summoning of Baby Blue Trailer
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