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The Summoning of Baby Blue
4.8
The Summoning of Baby Blue
, 2025
The Summoning
New Zealand / Horror / 18+
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4.8
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The Summoning of Baby Blue
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A babysitting gig becomes a nightmare of urban legend when three teens summon Baby Blue. Survival depends on uncovering the past to escape a mother’s wrath from beyond the grave.
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Cast
Valeria San Martin
Laura
Justina Ceballos
Stacy
Agustin Olcese
Hunter
Milagros Ribet
Mother
Carmela Zumbado
Nicolás Onetti
Father
Daniela Flombaum
Maureen
Nannu Spannauss
Giovanni Onetti
Baby
Director
Sergio Gonzalez
,
Brandon Piskorik
,
Corey Benson Powers
,
Brian Sepanzyk
Writer
Camilo Zaffora
Composer
Luciano Onetti
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
New Zealand
Production year
2025
Online premiere
5 June 2026
World premiere
15 October 2025
Release date
27 August 2026
Russia
World Pictures
18+
15 October 2025
Brazil
Also known as
The Summoning, The Summoning of Baby Blue
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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The Summoning of Baby Blue
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