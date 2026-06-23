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The Welcome Table
4.3
The Welcome Table
, 2026
The Welcome Table
USA / Documentary
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4.3
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Synopsis
Tells the story of climate refugees across six continents, celebrating the voices and experiences of people living at the forefront of the climate crisis, displaced from their homes by climate disasters.
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Cast
Leo Farah
Self
Director
Josh Fox
Writer
Josh Fox
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
23 June 2026
World premiere
23 June 2026
Production
HBO Documentary Films, International WOW Company
Also known as
The Welcome Table, Lugar à Mesa, Stół powitalny, Un Lugar en la Mesa
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Film rating
4.3
Rate
13
votes
4.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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