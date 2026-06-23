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4.3
Kinoafisha Films The Welcome Table
4.3

The Welcome Table

, 2026
The Welcome Table
USA / Documentary
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Not going 0
4.3
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Not going 0

Synopsis

Tells the story of climate refugees across six continents, celebrating the voices and experiences of people living at the forefront of the climate crisis, displaced from their homes by climate disasters.

Cast

Leo Farah
Self
Director Josh Fox
Writer Josh Fox
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 23 June 2026
World premiere 23 June 2026
Production HBO Documentary Films, International WOW Company
Also known as
The Welcome Table, Lugar à Mesa, Stół powitalny, Un Lugar en la Mesa

Film rating

4.3
Rate 13 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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