7.4 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol

The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol

The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol 18+
Synopsis

A modern fable, the animated biopic will chart the epic life of Pagnol, a celebrated French novelist, playwright and filmmaker who grew up in a middle-class household in Marseille and became one of the world’s most inventive and prolific artists from the 1930’s to the 1950’s. Throughout his long career, Pagnol’s books were translated into more than 50 languages and sold more than 150 million units. Pagnol also built his own studio and distribution company, pioneering talking pictures and helping shape the global cinema industry at the time. His movies, including his best-known Provence-set melodrama trilogy “Marius,” “Fanny” and “César,” reached more than 200 admissions worldwide.
Country Belgium / Canada / France
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 May 2025
Release date
9 January 2026 Bulgaria
15 October 2025 France
6 March 2026 Spain
27 March 2026 USA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $1,229,227
Production What The Prod, Picture Box, Bidibul Productions
Also known as
Marcel et Monsieur Pagnol, A Magnificent Life, The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol, A Magnifica Vida De Marcel Pagnol, Wspaniałe życie Marcela Pagnola, Ζωή σαν σινεμά, 劇作家的燦爛人生, 璀璨的光影人生
Director
Sylvain Chomet
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Film Trailers All trailers
The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol - teaser
The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol Teaser
