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Poster of 40 Dates and 40 Nights
6.6
40 Dates and 40 Nights - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films 40 Dates and 40 Nights
6.6

40 Dates and 40 Nights

, 2026
40 Dates and 40 Nights
USA / Comedy, Romantic
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 2
Poster of 40 Dates and 40 Nights
6.6
Going 1
Not going 2
40 Dates and 40 Nights - Dubbed trailer
40 Dates and 40 Nights  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A struggling romantic accepts her aunt's wager: go on 40 dates in 40 nights to find true love. If she fails, her aunt will cover her rent and student debt. But the journey proves more challenging than expected.

Cast

Bailee Madison
Bailee Madison
Leah Jones
Joel Courtney
Mason
Annie Potts
Annie Potts
Gigi
Jai Rodriguez
Jeremy Culhane
Eric Nelsen
Eric Nelsen
Buzz
Sterling Knight
Jack Schumacher
Jackson
Mark Hapka
Curt
Mia Challis
Mia Challis
Jennifer Griffin
Tilda
Randy McDowell
Director Andy Delaney
Writer Sarah Howard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 30 June 2026
World premiere 16 June 2026
Release date
13 August 2026 Russia Капелла Фильм
20 August 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
16 June 2026 USA
Production Lucky Number 8 Productions, Rebellium Films
Also known as
40 Dates and 40 Nights

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
40 Dates and 40 Nights - Dubbed trailer
40 Dates and 40 Nights Dubbed trailer
40 Dates and 40 Nights - Trailer
40 Dates and 40 Nights Trailer
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