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40 Dates and 40 Nights
6.6
40 Dates and 40 Nights
, 2026
40 Dates and 40 Nights
USA / Comedy, Romantic
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6.6
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40 Dates and 40 Nights
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A struggling romantic accepts her aunt's wager: go on 40 dates in 40 nights to find true love. If she fails, her aunt will cover her rent and student debt. But the journey proves more challenging than expected.
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Cast
Bailee Madison
Leah Jones
Joel Courtney
Mason
Annie Potts
Gigi
Jai Rodriguez
Jeremy Culhane
Eric Nelsen
Buzz
Sterling Knight
Jack Schumacher
Jackson
Mark Hapka
Curt
Mia Challis
Jennifer Griffin
Tilda
Randy McDowell
Director
Andy Delaney
Writer
Sarah Howard
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
30 June 2026
World premiere
16 June 2026
Release date
13 August 2026
Russia
Капелла Фильм
20 August 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
16 June 2026
USA
Production
Lucky Number 8 Productions, Rebellium Films
Also known as
40 Dates and 40 Nights
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
14
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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40 Dates and 40 Nights
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40 Dates and 40 Nights
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