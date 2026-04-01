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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
, 2026
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
India / Comedy, Drama, Family
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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
ginny wedss sunny 2 official trailer | avinash tiwary, medha shankr | prasshant jha | 24 april 2026
ginny wedss sunny 2 official trailer | avinash tiwary, medha shankr | prasshant jha | 24 april 2026
Synopsis
A mismatched pair, with a storyline involving a wrestler and a vibrant girl, combining romance, comedy, and drama.
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Cast
Avinash Tiwary
Medha Shankr
Govind Namdeo
Lillete Dubey
Vishwanath Chatterjee
Sudhir Pandey
Director
Prasshant Jha
Writer
Kumaar
,
Prasshant Jha
Composer
Usman Khan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2026
World premiere
24 April 2026
Release date
24 April 2026
India
24 April 2026
UAE
18TC
Production
Soundrya Productions, Zee Studios
Also known as
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
Ginny wedss sunny 2 official trailer | avinash tiwary, medha shankr | prasshant jha | 24 april 2026
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