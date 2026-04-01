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Poster of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 - ginny wedss sunny 2 official trailer | avinash tiwary, medha shankr | prasshant jha | 24 april 2026
Kinoafisha Films Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

, 2026
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
India / Comedy, Drama, Family
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Poster of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 - ginny wedss sunny 2 official trailer | avinash tiwary, medha shankr | prasshant jha | 24 april 2026
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2  ginny wedss sunny 2 official trailer | avinash tiwary, medha shankr | prasshant jha | 24 april 2026

Synopsis

A mismatched pair, with a storyline involving a wrestler and a vibrant girl, combining romance, comedy, and drama.

Cast

Avinash Tiwary
Avinash Tiwary
Medha Shankr
Govind Namdeo
Lillete Dubey
Vishwanath Chatterjee
Sudhir Pandey
Director Prasshant Jha
Writer Kumaar, Prasshant Jha
Composer Usman Khan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 24 April 2026
Release date
24 April 2026 India
24 April 2026 UAE 18TC
Production Soundrya Productions, Zee Studios
Also known as
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Film rating

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Film Trailers

All trailers
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 - ginny wedss sunny 2 official trailer | avinash tiwary, medha shankr | prasshant jha | 24 april 2026
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Ginny wedss sunny 2 official trailer | avinash tiwary, medha shankr | prasshant jha | 24 april 2026
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