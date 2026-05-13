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Poster of Athiradi
6.9
Athiradi - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Athiradi
6.9

Athiradi

, 2026
Athiradi
India / Action
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Poster of Athiradi
6.9
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Athiradi - Trailer
Athiradi  Trailer

Synopsis

Athiradi is an action-comedy/drama set largely against a college/campus backdrop that mixes high-energy rivalry, humour, youthful camaraderie, and action-packed moments.

Cast

Basil Joseph
Samkutty aka SamBoy
Tovino Thomas
Sreekuttan Vellayani
Vineeth Sreenivasan
Vineeth Sreenivasan
Riya Shibu
Swathy R Krishna
Arya Salim
Zarin Shihab
Varada
Darshana Rajendran
Merin
Vishnu Agasthya
Joseph 'Joppan' Oommen
Santhivila Dinesh
Sanal Kumar
Shaan Rahman
Shaan Rahman
Aravind SK
Hashir
Dennichan
Director Arun Anirudhan
Writer Paulson Skaria, Arun Anirudhan, Udhay Kamal, Nelliyan Karuppiah
Composer Vishnu Vijay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 19 June 2026
World premiere 13 May 2026
Release date
14 May 2026 Czechia
14 May 2026 Germany
14 May 2026 India
15 May 2026 Lithuania N13
15 May 2026 Poland
14 May 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,666,605
Production Basil Joseph Entertainment, Dr. Ananthu S Entertainment
Also known as
Athiradi, Атиради

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 25 May 2026

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Athiradi - Trailer
Athiradi Trailer
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