Cast
Basil Joseph
Samkutty aka SamBoy
Tovino Thomas
Sreekuttan Vellayani
Vineeth Sreenivasan
Vineeth Sreenivasan
Riya Shibu
Swathy R Krishna
Vishnu Agasthya
Joseph 'Joppan' Oommen
Santhivila Dinesh
Sanal Kumar
Shaan Rahman
Shaan Rahman
Cast and Crew
Director
Arun Anirudhan
Writer
Paulson Skaria, Arun Anirudhan, Udhay Kamal, Nelliyan Karuppiah
Composer
Vishnu Vijay
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 40 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
19 June 2026
World premiere
13 May 2026
Release date
|14 May 2026
|Czechia
|
|
|14 May 2026
|Germany
|
|
|14 May 2026
|India
|
|
|15 May 2026
|Lithuania
|
|N13
|15 May 2026
|Poland
|
|
|14 May 2026
|UAE
|
|18TC
Worldwide Gross
$1,666,605
Production
Basil Joseph Entertainment, Dr. Ananthu S Entertainment