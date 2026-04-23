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Poster of Patriot
7.1
Patriot - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Patriot
7.1

Patriot

, 2026
Patriot
India / Action, Drama, Thriller
Trailers
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Poster of Patriot
7.1
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Patriot - Trailer
Patriot  Trailer

Synopsis

A spy thriller following covert operatives as they uncover a surveillance conspiracy that escalates into a national security emergency.

Cast

Mammootty
Dr. Daniel James
Mohanlal
Col. Rahim Naik
Fahadh Faasil
Shakti
Kunchacko Boban
Michael Devassy
Nayanthara
Nayanthara
Adv. Lathika Padmanabhan
Revathi
Nalini Ramakrishnan
Zarin Shihab
Dr. Ayesha Iqbal
Siddique
Darshana Rajendran
Jyothi Kurian
Renji Panicker
Danish Husain
Prakash Belawadi
Director Mahesh Narayanan
Writer Mahesh Narayanan, Vinayak Sasikumar
Composer Sushin Shyam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 58 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 5 June 2026
World premiere 23 April 2026
Release date
30 April 2026 Czechia
1 May 2026 Germany
1 May 2026 Great Britain
1 May 2026 India
1 May 2026 Ireland 15A
23 April 2026 Latvia 16+
1 May 2026 Lithuania
1 May 2026 Poland
1 May 2026 UAE 18TC
1 May 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,718,474
Production Anto Joseph Film Company, Kichappus Entertainments, CR Saleem Productions
Also known as
Patriot, MMMN, പേട്രിയറ്റ്

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 20 April 2026

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Patriot - Trailer
Patriot Trailer
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