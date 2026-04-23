Cast
Mammootty
Dr. Daniel James
Kunchacko Boban
Michael Devassy
Revathi
Nalini Ramakrishnan
Zarin Shihab
Dr. Ayesha Iqbal
Darshana Rajendran
Jyothi Kurian
Cast and Crew
Director
Mahesh Narayanan
Writer
Mahesh Narayanan, Vinayak Sasikumar
Composer
Sushin Shyam
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 58 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
5 June 2026
World premiere
23 April 2026
Release date
|30 April 2026
|Czechia
|
|
|1 May 2026
|Germany
|
|
|1 May 2026
|Great Britain
|
|
|1 May 2026
|India
|
|
|1 May 2026
|Ireland
|
|15A
|23 April 2026
|Latvia
|
|16+
|1 May 2026
|Lithuania
|
|
|1 May 2026
|Poland
|
|
|1 May 2026
|UAE
|
|18TC
|1 May 2026
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$2,718,474
Production
Anto Joseph Film Company, Kichappus Entertainments, CR Saleem Productions
Also known as
Patriot, MMMN, പേട്രിയറ്റ്