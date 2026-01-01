Menu
Russian
Evolution
Evolution

Evolution
Synopsis

When an alien substance mixes Zoe’s DNA with that of her exotic pets, a hilarious adventure begins where humans turn into animals, animals turn into humans, and everyone must come to an agreement to save the world.
Country Spain
Production year 2026
Production The Thinklab
Also known as
Evolution, Pet Evolution
Director
Julio Soto Gurpide
Cast
Jon Goiri
Iain Batchelor
Hodeia Macua
Yannick Vergara
Jaione Insausti
