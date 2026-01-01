Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Synopsis
When an alien substance mixes Zoe’s DNA with that of her exotic pets, a hilarious adventure begins where humans turn into animals, animals turn into humans, and everyone must come to an agreement to save the world.
Expand
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
Production
The Thinklab
Also known as
Evolution, Pet Evolution
Director
Julio Soto Gurpide
Cast
Jon Goiri
Iain Batchelor
Hodeia Macua
Yannick Vergara
Jaione Insausti
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree