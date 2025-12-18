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Poster of Where Pretty Girls Die
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Where Pretty Girls Die
5.8

Where Pretty Girls Die

, 2025
Where Pretty Girls Die
USA / Thriller / 18+
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Poster of Where Pretty Girls Die
5.8
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Synopsis

A criminology student and true-crime club probe a cold case in rural Georgia, exposing town secrets and a hidden killer. Their investigation puts them in the crosshairs of a predator hunting for new victims.

Cast

Kylie Delre
Kylie Delre
Tricia Palmer
Ben VanderMey
Ben VanderMey
Ray Benton
Britt George
Detective Norris
Princess Elmore
Dr. Whitcomb
Kim Sandwich
Sienna Niland
Dillon Peyerk
Tyler Lee
John Machesky
Marcus Wilson
Branden Greenberg
Gregory Wilkes
Zach Montou
Joseph
Brigdon York
Chad
Director Christine Conradt
Writer Margaret Cole
Composer Bobby Rose
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 25 June 2026
World premiere 18 December 2025
Production Alenu Entertainment, Storyteller Studios
Also known as
Where Pretty Girls Die, The Joy of Murder

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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