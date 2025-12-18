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Where Pretty Girls Die
5.8
Where Pretty Girls Die
, 2025
Where Pretty Girls Die
USA / Thriller / 18+
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5.8
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Synopsis
A criminology student and true-crime club probe a cold case in rural Georgia, exposing town secrets and a hidden killer. Their investigation puts them in the crosshairs of a predator hunting for new victims.
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Cast
Kylie Delre
Tricia Palmer
Ben VanderMey
Ray Benton
Britt George
Detective Norris
Princess Elmore
Dr. Whitcomb
Kim Sandwich
Sienna Niland
Dillon Peyerk
Tyler Lee
John Machesky
Marcus Wilson
Branden Greenberg
Gregory Wilkes
Zach Montou
Joseph
Brigdon York
Chad
Director
Christine Conradt
Writer
Margaret Cole
Composer
Bobby Rose
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
25 June 2026
World premiere
18 December 2025
Production
Alenu Entertainment, Storyteller Studios
Also known as
Where Pretty Girls Die, The Joy of Murder
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
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