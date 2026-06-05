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Poster of The Passenger
4.6
Kinoafisha Films The Passenger
4.6

The Passenger

, 2026
The Passenger
USA, Canada / Thriller
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of The Passenger
4.6
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Follows a Somali-American driver who, in a desperate attempt to make ends meet, agrees to transport a mysterious passenger to Chicago. However, he realizes his passenger is not who he seems, trapping him in a terrifying situation.

Cast

Kodi Smit-McPhee
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Lloyd
Djimon Hounsou
Djimon Hounsou
Hassan
Sarah Constible
Delivery Woman
Kris Sigurdson
Dairy Farmer
Leigh-Ann Rose
Fatima
Carolina Campos
Grace
Tegan Couchman
Ahmed
Adrian McLean
Cafe Owner
Teddy Parker
Gas Station Clerk
Alexandra Chubaty Boychuk
Young Woman
Writer Bennett Fisher
Composer Aleksey Kantsiru
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Production year 2026
Online premiere 5 June 2026
World premiere 5 June 2026
Worldwide Gross $789,843
Production Dark Castle Entertainment, Chandler Fogden Lyman Entertainment Law, Van Evera
Also known as
The Passenger, The Zealot, Zealot, Пассажир

Film rating

4.6
Rate 13 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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