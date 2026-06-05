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4.6
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The Passenger
4.6
The Passenger
, 2026
The Passenger
USA, Canada / Thriller
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4.6
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Synopsis
Follows a Somali-American driver who, in a desperate attempt to make ends meet, agrees to transport a mysterious passenger to Chicago. However, he realizes his passenger is not who he seems, trapping him in a terrifying situation.
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Cast
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Lloyd
Djimon Hounsou
Hassan
Sarah Constible
Delivery Woman
Kris Sigurdson
Dairy Farmer
Leigh-Ann Rose
Fatima
Carolina Campos
Grace
Tegan Couchman
Ahmed
Adrian McLean
Cafe Owner
Teddy Parker
Gas Station Clerk
Alexandra Chubaty Boychuk
Young Woman
Writer
Bennett Fisher
Composer
Aleksey Kantsiru
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Canada
Production year
2026
Online premiere
5 June 2026
World premiere
5 June 2026
Worldwide Gross
$789,843
Production
Dark Castle Entertainment, Chandler Fogden Lyman Entertainment Law, Van Evera
Also known as
The Passenger, The Zealot, Zealot, Пассажир
More
Film rating
4.6
Rate
13
votes
4.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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