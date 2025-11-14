Menu
Kinoafisha Films Keeper

Keeper

Keeper
Synopsis

Liz and Malcolm escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm suddenly returns to the city, Liz finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that reveals the cabin's horrifying secrets.
Keeper - teaser
Keeper  teaser
Country Canada / USA
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 November 2025
Release date
4 December 2025 Russia Атмосфера Кино
14 November 2025 Lithuania
Production Oddfellows Pictures, Range Media Partners, Wayward Entertainment
Also known as
Keeper, L'élue, Para Sempre Minha, Крипер
Director
Oz Perkins
Oz Perkins
Cast
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany
Rossif Sutherland
Rossif Sutherland
Kett Turton
Erin Boyes
Christin Park
Cast and Crew

Film Trailers All trailers
Keeper - teaser
Keeper Teaser
Keeper - russian teaser
Keeper Russian teaser
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
