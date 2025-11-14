Menu
Horror
Synopsis
Liz and Malcolm escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm suddenly returns to the city, Liz finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that reveals the cabin's horrifying secrets.
Keeper
teaser
teaser
Country
Canada / USA
Production year
2025
World premiere
14 November 2025
Release date
4 December 2025
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
14 November 2025
Lithuania
Production
Oddfellows Pictures, Range Media Partners, Wayward Entertainment
Also known as
Keeper, L'élue, Para Sempre Minha, Крипер
Director
Oz Perkins
Cast
Tatiana Maslany
Rossif Sutherland
Kett Turton
Erin Boyes
Christin Park
